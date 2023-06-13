AqueoUS Vets® Expands National Presence With Acquisition of Dixie Tank Company, Leading Manufacturer of Carbon and Stainless-Steel Vessels

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

AqueoUS+Vets® (the “Company”), a vertically integrated solutions provider of water treatment and delivery systems, today announced the strategic acquisition of Dixie+Tank+Company (“Dixie Tank”), a manufacturer of carbon and stainless-steel tanks, pressure vessels, water heaters, filters, and custom fabrications for the water, water treatment, hot water, and industrial markets. The acquisition gives AqueoUS Vets an East Coast base of operations to serve a wider variety of customers across the U.S. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1943 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Dixie Tank is one of the foremost pressure vessel and equipment fabricators in the Southeast providing services to deliver quality and customer satisfaction. Dixie Tank’s Jacksonville facility covers six acres, with approximately 78,000 square feet of manufacturing area.

“Our vision for AqueoUS Vets is to be a national brand, a leader of treatment solutions that address the country’s most urgent drinking water contaminants, including PFAS, 1,4-dioxane, arsenic, 1,2,3-TCP, VOCs, TOC and TPH. This transaction gives us a base to better serve the eastern half of the U.S.,” said Rob+Craw, CEO of AqueoUS Vets. “With the acquisition of Dixie Tank, we will continue to grow and address the increasing demand for compliant water treatment across the country by mitigating the environmental impact of modern industrialization and promoting healthy water systems.”

“We share AqueoUS Vets’s commitment to addressing critically important water supplies and removing harmful contaminants in our nation’s water system. We look forward to joining with AqueoUS Vets to innovate in new technologies to improve product quality and deliver products faster to market while remaining focused on providing our customers with the same high-quality, on-time service that they have come to expect from Dixie Tank,” said Chris Eidson, President of Dixie Tank, [who along with the rest of the leadership team from Dixie Tank will be joining AqueoUS Vets.]

In January 2022, AqueoUS+Vets received a growth investment from Bain+Capital+Double+Impact, the impact investment strategy of Bain Capital, to enable the Company to expand its highly efficient and effective water treatment systems nationally while reducing the quantity of contaminants that are prevalent in the U.S. water system.

About AqueoUS Vets

AqueoUS Vets ® is a leading, vertically integrated manufacturer of treatment systems used to address emerging contaminants in groundwater such as PFAS, 1,2,3-TCP, TOC, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), fuels, chrome 6, and arsenic, among others. AV's "Concept to Commission" approach supports owners, engineers, and the contractor community. AV's capabilities are enhanced by advanced designs which incorporate best corrosion management practices, optimal hydraulic performance and media utilization, and long-term operational reliability. AV's integrated approach delivers the entire treatment system from the influent to effluent flanges on the treatment pad which creates more value for clients and the end user.

About Dixie Tank Company

Since 1943, Dixie Tank Company has manufactured carbon and stainless steel tanks, ASME Code pressure vessels, water heaters, filters, and custom fabrications for the water, water treatment, hot water, and industrial markets. Our commitment to quality ASME, ABS, UL and API fabrication and on time delivery has helped us become one of the foremost fabricators in the Southeast. Over the years, we have continued to expand our facilities to better serve our growing customer base. Our present manufacturing facility now covers over six acres, with approximately 78,000 square feet of manufacturing area under roof.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230606005356r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005356/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.