Lockheed Martin Selects GE Aerospace to Supply Engines for the LMXT Strategic Tanker, Supporting 3,000+ Highly Skilled American Jobs

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., June 6, 2023

BETHESDA, Md., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and Airbus leaders announce the selection of GE Aerospace's CF6-80E1 propulsion system for the LMXT strategic tanker. The LMXT is Lockheed Martin's solution for the U.S. Air Force's KC-135 recapitalization plan and is built on the combat-proven design of the A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT).

LMXT_refuelingF35_TiltGE.jpg

Production of GE's CF6 engine for the LMXT is anticipated to support more than 3,000 direct and indirect American jobs, including in highly skilled advanced manufacturing, engineering, and testing. In total, the LMXT's engine production alone will incorporate work in more than 25 states.

"America's tanker fleet will play a critical role in meeting future mission requirements. This means the LMXT must use capable and proven technologies, such as the MRTT strategic tanker and GE Aerospace's CF6 engine," said Greg Ulmer, executive vice president, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. "This partnership with GE further demonstrates how the LMXT will strengthen and diversify the critical U.S. tanker industrial base."

Powering nearly 70% of the world's wide-body aircraft, GE's CF6 engine family encompasses more than 50 years of aircraft propulsion history. The CF6 engine first entered service in 1971, with a history of service on major commercial and military platforms such as the Lockheed Martin C-5M Super Galaxy. GE has delivered more than 8,500 CF6 engines to date, powering 10 unique commercial and military aircraft with 25 variants.

GE's CF6 engine is selected for the LMXT due to its proven durability, reliability and performance. Designed specifically for the A330, the CF6-80E1 variant offers strong technological advancements over previous CF6 engines, including nearly 70,000 pounds of thrust and 15% greater fuel efficiency.

"I join thousands of Airbus employees across the U.S. in welcoming GE to the great American team that will build the LMXT for our Air Force," said C. Jeffrey Knittel, chairman and CEO, Airbus Americas. "The A330 MRTT has been refueling U.S. aircraft in combat since 2015, and I look forward to seeing a GE-powered LMXT step into that role, providing a level of capability that U.S. forces have clearly shown they need."

The announcement follows a competitive selection process focused on delivering a best-value solution to the U.S. Air Force. In selecting an engine that is already in use on multiple U.S. Air Force platforms, the LMXT aligns with a common supply chain and existing knowledge base that can translate to increased mission readiness rates.

"The LMXT strategic tanker is the optimal aircraft for GE's CF6-80E1 engine. Developed exclusively for the A330, the unmatched CF6 engine offers a combination of outstanding reliability, durability, and time on wing, all of which are critical requirements for a military tanker," said Amy Gowder, president and CEO, GE Aerospace's Defense & Systems business.
"GE Aerospace is proud to join longtime partners Lockheed Martin and Airbus on the LMXT."

The manufacturer selection follows previous announcements that Lockheed Martin and Airbus will expand operations in Georgia, Alabama and Arkansas to support future LMXT manufacturing, assembly and configuration. The LMXT will first be produced as an A330 airliner at Airbus' U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama, before being configured for strategic tanking at the Lockheed Martin Aeronautics facility in Marietta, Georgia. Airbus will produce the LMXT's aerial refueling boom system in western Arkansas.

Built on the combat-proven design of the MRTT, the LMXT features a fully certified automatic air-to-air refueling (A3R) boom, Enhanced Vision System and integrated JADC2 suite — key differentiators in operational theaters like the Indo-Pacific. As the strategic tanker of choice for 14 nations around the world, the MRTT currently refuels fighter, transport and maritime patrol aircraft for the U.S. and allied partners.

As the prime contractor, Lockheed Martin works directly to implement U.S. Air Force-specific requirements within the LMXT. For additional information, visit the LMXT website: lockheedmartin.com/lmxt.

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 116,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Please follow @LMNews on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across Lockheed Martin.

About Airbus in the U.S.
Airbus is a global pioneer in the aerospace industry, operating in the commercial aircraft, helicopters, defense and space sectors. Airbus' 28 sites across the U.S. include advanced manufacturing facilities for commercial aircraft, satellites, and civil and military helicopters. For more than 50 years, Airbus has delivered advanced products and services to support the U.S. government's most complex defense, security, space, and intelligence missions. Airbus aircraft are flown by the U.S. Army, Navy, and Coast Guard, as well as by NASA, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

About GE Aerospace
GE Aerospace is a world-leading provider of jet engines, components and systems for commercial and military aircraft with a global service network to support these offerings. GE Aerospace and its joint ventures have an installed base of more than 40,000 commercial and 26,000 military aircraft engines, and the business is playing a vital role in shaping the future of flight. For more information, visit us at GEAerospace.com.

Lockheed_Martin_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA20657&sd=2023-06-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lockheed-martin-selects-ge-aerospace-to-supply-engines-for-the-lmxt-strategic-tanker-supporting-3-000-highly-skilled-american-jobs-301843166.html

SOURCE Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA20657&Transmission_Id=202306060900PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA20657&DateId=20230606
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.