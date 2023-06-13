Häagen-Dazs Brings Luxury to Yogurt Aisle with Debut of 'Cultured Crème' — An Indulgent New Dairy Snack

Article's Main Image

Häagen-Dazs is bringing luxury to the yogurt aisle with the debut of Häagen-Dazs Cultured Crème. Inspired by the rich taste and texture of the indulgent ice cream, Cultured Crème offers a new way for tastemakers to experience what they love about yogurt and ice cream in one snack. Made with the finest ingredients, including fresh milk and cream, and real fruit, Cultured Crème contains no colors from artificial sources or artificial flavors, and is made from a unique blend of dairy cultures, all in under nine ingredients.

HD_CulturedCreme_GroupHorz.jpg

Cultured Crème combines Häagen-Dazs’ delicious flavors and premium ingredients with General Mills' deep experience in yogurt and dairy snacks to inspire the discovery of a new taste experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cultured Crème combines Häagen-Dazs’ delicious flavors and premium ingredients with General Mills' deep experience in yogurt and dairy snacks to inspire the discovery of a new taste experience.

“We are thrilled to introduce a new experience to the yogurt aisle this summer through the luxury of Häagen-Dazs,” said Benjamin Myers, Senior Brand Manager at General Mills. “From the smooth, creamy texture to the delicious, premium flavors, our new Häagen-Dazs Cultured Crème inspires anytime indulgence.”

The product innovation is slow crafted, utilizing a fermentation process that is up to five times longer than traditional yogurt to create a thick, creamy texture reminiscent of ice cream. Cultured Crème also uses a unique blend of dairy cultures that offer a smoother taste experience unlike the slightly sour flavor of traditional yogurt.

Häagen-Dazs Cultured Crème’s decadent line of flavors include:

  • Vanilla Bean: Bourbon vanilla beans sourced from Madagascar elevate this classic flavor.
  • Strawberry: This flavor is made with handpicked strawberries grown in only two places globally.
  • Coffee: Made with Colombian cold brew coffee, this offering will add to your morning routine.
  • Lemon: Nothing says summer like the refreshing taste of citrus, this variety is made with both lemon pulp and zest.
  • Blueberry: This dairy treat has plump, whole wild blueberries.
  • Black Cherry: Sun-ripened Pacific Northwest cherries add the perfect tartness to this smooth snack. Truly the cherry on top to the Cultured Crème product offerings.

Keep an eye out for Häagen-Dazs Cultured Crème in the yogurt aisle near you starting this month for $1.99.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2022 net sales of U.S. $19.0 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005414/en/

