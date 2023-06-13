MSG+ Win Boosts Harte Hanks Streaming Client Roster to 13

CHELMSFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HHS), a leading global customer experience company, today announced they were chosen as the customer support provider for MSG+, a new state-of-the-art streaming service from MSG Networks set to launch this summer. MSG Networks services America's number one media market, the New York DMA, as well as other portions of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, telecasting hundreds of live professional games and a compelling lineup of critically acclaimed original programming.

The MSG+ streaming platform will give sports fans access to MSG Networks' exclusive coverage of their favorite teams wherever they are and on their favorite devices ranging from mobile and tablet to connected TVs. Upon launch, fans will be able to purchase monthly or annual subscriptions that will include MSG Network, MSG SportsNet and all MSG-produced Knicks, Rangers, Islanders, Devils, and Sabres games as well as other live sports, events and programming. Additionally, fans can purchase single games of their favorite local teams, an innovative offering not made available by any other regional sports network.

MSG+ is the latest addition to Harte Hanks's roster of over a dozen streaming clients supporting media entertainment and sports league, including Warner Bros Discovery, and the NBA. For MSG+, Harte Hanks is building a customer experience infrastructure and providing trained customer support agents to support the entire customer journey, from answering pre-sale questions to providing post-sale customer and technical support. Additionally, Harte Hanks will provide multi-channel support through the MSG+ app as well as via phone, email, chat, text, and social media.

Ben Chacko, Managing Director of Harte Hanks Customer Care, added, "MSG Networks is the premiere Regional Sports Network in America, and we're excited to work with David and the rest of their team. We are honored to be supporting the launch of MSG+ where we bring best-in-class knowledge, technology, and processes from our extensive experience supporting other streaming providers."

About Harte Hanks :

Harte Hanks (Nasdaq: HHS) is a leading global customer experience company that partners with clients to provide CX strategy, data-driven analytics and actionable insights combined with seamless program execution to better understand, attract and engage their customers.

Using its resources and talent in the areas of Customer Care, Fulfillment, Logistics, and Marketing Services, Harte Hanks has driven results for some of the world's premier brands, including Bank of America, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, Pfizer, Warner Bros Discovery, Volvo, Ford, FedEx, Midea, Sony and IBM. Headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Harte Hanks is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2023 and has over 2,500 employees in offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit hartehanks.com.

About MSG Networks:

MSG Networks, a pioneer in sports media, owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks and a companion streaming service that serve the nation's number one media market, the New York DMA, as well as other portions of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The networks feature a wide range of compelling sports content, including exclusive live local games and other programming of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres, as well as significant coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. This content, in addition to a diverse array of other sporting events and critically acclaimed original programming, has established MSG Networks as the gold standard in regional sports. MSG Networks is part of the Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR).

