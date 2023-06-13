OZSC to Introduce Artificial Intelligence for the VSC Industry

June 06, 2023
OZOP Plus Develops AI-Powered Chatbot to Streamline EV Vehicle Service Contracts with Battery Coverage

Warwick, NY, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV Insurance Company, Inc. dba Ozop Plus, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OZSC or the “Company”), announces the development and pending launch of its innovative AI-powered chatbot (EVAI) that is designed to be the first point of contact for potential customers, providing comprehensive information about OZOP Plus’s unique Vehicle Service Contract (VSC), as well as collecting crucial vehicle details. Beta testing will be complete by the end of this week.

This ground-breaking technology development supports OZOP Plus’s ongoing commitment to providing seamless and efficient solutions for Electric Vehicle (EV) battery coverage. In today's digital-centric world, providing immediate and accurate information to potential customers is critical. The OZOP Plus AI chatbot (EVAI) aims to address this need, simplifying the process of purchasing VSCs by answering customer inquiries and gathering necessary vehicle information before escalating to a sales representative. This strategic integration of technology into the customer service and sales process not only enhances the customer experience but also enables cost savings and scalability for the organization.

Stephen Keahon, the Director of Sales and Marketing for OZOP Plus, commented on the development, "This AI-powered chatbot, or “EVAI” aligns with our commitment to forward-thinking innovation. From a business perspective, it presents a significant opportunity for cost savings. Moreover, this technology allows us to effectively scale our services, catering to the increasing demand for EV battery coverage while maintaining high-quality customer service."

"This chatbot represents our dedication to innovating in the EV space. It goes beyond being just a tool - it embodies our mission to simplify and enhance the customer journey, particularly when it comes to understanding and opting for our VSC. The AI-powered chatbot brings a new dynamic to our services, driving convenience and efficiency for our customers." said Brian Conway, CEO of Ozop Plus.

The OZOP Plus chatbot represents a significant leap in the integration of advanced technology in the EV industry. By providing immediate assistance and capturing essential information, it optimizes the process of purchasing OZOP Plus’s unique VSC, further strengthening the company's position as a leading provider of EV battery coverage solutions. We anticipate a full launch on the Ozop Plus website within the next two weeks.

For more information about Ozop Plus and its offerings, please visit http://ozopplus.com/

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions (Ozop Energy Solutions (http://ozopenergy.com/) is the flagship company that oversees a wide variety of products in various stages of development in the renewable energy sector. Our strategy focuses on capturing a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

About Ozop Energy Systems, Inc.

Ozop Energy Systems is a manufacturer and distributor of Renewable Energy products in the Energy Storage, Solar, Microgrids, and EV charging Station space. We offer a broad portfolio of Renewable Energy products at competitive prices with a commitment to customer satisfaction from selection, to ordering, shipping, and delivery.

About Ozop Engineering and Design

Ozop Engineering and Design engineers energy efficient, easy to install and use, digital lighting controls solutions for commercial buildings, campuses, and sports complexes throughout North America. Products include relays panels, controllers, occupancy/vacancy sensors, daylight sensors and wall switch stations. Ozop has a dedicated design team that produces system drawings and a technical support group for product questions and onsite system commissioning. Our mission is to be recognized for our deep understanding of power management systems and ability to provide the right solution for each facility.

www.ozopengineering.com

About Ozop Capital Partners

Ozop Capital Partners, Inc. is a majority owned subsidiary of the Company, and wholly owns EV Insurance Company, Inc. (“EVIC”). EVIC, DBA Ozop Plus is licensed as a captive insurer that reinsures.

https://twitter.com/OzopEnergy

https://www.facebook.com/OzopEnergy/

About Royal Administration Services, Inc.

Royal Administration Services, Inc. is a provider and administrator of vehicle service contracts. The business' products include automobile warranty plans, automobile warranty service, and automobile warranty service insurance. Royal has been in business for over 35 years, has written in excess of two million policies and has paid over $2 billion in claims.

Safe Harbor Statement

“This press release contains or may contain, among other things, certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the company’s plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential” or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the company’s control). The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.”

Investor Relations Contact – Ozop
The Waypoint Refinery, LLC
845-397-2956
www.thewaypointrefinery.com

