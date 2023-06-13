DETROIT, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DT Midstream, Inc. (: DTM) announced today that it has published its annual Corporate Sustainability Report which outlines the company’s environmental, social and governance accomplishments.



David Slater, President and CEO stated: “The report illustrates our continued focus on sustainability initiatives that are meaningful and authentic while serving the needs of our stakeholders and supporting the long-term success of our company.”

The report can be found at DTMidstream.com/sustainability.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream (: DTM) is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines, storage and gathering systems, compression, treatment, and surface facilities. The company transports clean natural gas for utilities, power plants, marketers, large industrial customers, and energy producers across the Southern, Northeastern and Midwestern United States and Canada. The Detroit-based company offers a comprehensive, wellhead-to-market array of services, including natural gas transportation, storage and gathering. DT Midstream is transitioning towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including a plan of achieving 30% of its carbon emissions reduction by 2030.

