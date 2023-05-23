Universal Music Group N.V. successfully prices €750m of new Eurobond Notes

HILVERSUM, The Netherlands, June 6, 2023

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR AN INVITATION TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY SECURITIES.

HILVERSUM, The Netherlands, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. ("UMG" or the "Company") today announced that it has successfully priced €750m of 4.000% senior unsecured notes due 2031 (the "Notes"). The offering is expected to close on June 13, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes will be issued from the Company's Euro Medium Term Note programme, listed on Euronext Amsterdam and sold to investors outside the U.S. in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The proceeds from the issuance will be used for refinancing of existing indebtedness and paying transaction fees and expenses.

BNP Paribas and BofA Securities acted as Global Coordinators and together with Crédit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, ING and Mizuho as Active Bookrunners on the issuance. Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, Intesa, Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley Europe SE, MUFG Securities (Europe) NV, Natixis, Santander, Société Générale acted as Co-managers.

About Universal Music Group
At Universal Music Group (EURONEXT: UMG), we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information on Universal Music Group N.V. visit www.universalmusic.com.

Contacts

Media
James Murtagh-Hopkins – [email protected]

Investors
Erika Begun – [email protected]

Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements with respect to UMG´s business and plans, including the debt transactions contemplated hereby. Although UMG believes that such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are related to factors that are outside UMG´s control, including, but not limited to, UMG´s inability to compete successfully and to identify, attract, sign and retain successful recording artists and songwriters, failure of streaming and subscription adoption or revenue to grow or to grow less rapidly than anticipated, UMG´s reliance on digital service providers, UMG´s inability to execute its business strategy, the global nature of UMG´s operations, UMG´s inability to protect its intellectual property and against piracy, UMG´s inability to attract and retain key personnel, changes in laws and regulations and the other risks that have been described in UMG´s 2022 annual report and base prospectus dated May 23, 2023, which are available on UMG's website. Accordingly, UMG cautions readers against placing undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. UMG disclaims any intention or obligation to provide, update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

