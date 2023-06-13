Lesaka (NasdaqGS: LSAK; JSE: LSK) today announced that its leadership team will participate in the following investor conferences in June 2023:

Avior Corporate Summit, June 13, Johannesburg: Chris Meyer, our Group CEO, and Naeem Kola, our Group CFO, will conduct one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference.

Sidoti Small-Cap Conference, June 14 & 15, virtual: Chris Meyer will present at 9:15 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 15, 2023, and will also conduct one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference. Interested investors can use the following webinar link to access the presentation: https%3A%2F%2Fsidoti.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_OoUyrjqpTS2KYwznsUKV-w.

For more information about either conference or to schedule a meeting with Lesaka management, please contact your representative at Avior Capital Markets and Sidoti, or the Lesaka’s investor relations team.

About Lesaka (www.lesakatech.com)

Lesaka Technologies, (Lesaka™) is a South African Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver superior financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. Lesaka’s mission is to drive true financial inclusion for both merchant and consumer markets through offering affordable financial services to previously underserved sectors of the economy. Lesaka offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. The Lesaka journey originally began as “Net1” in 1997 and later rebranded to Lesaka (2022), with the acquisition of Connect. As Lesaka, the business continues to grow its systems and capabilities to deliver meaningful fintech-enabled, innovative solutions for South Africa’s merchant and consumer markets.

Lesaka has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NasdaqGS: LSAK) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: LSK). Visit www.lesakatech.com for additional information about Lesaka Technologies (Lesaka ™).

Sponsor:

Rand Merchant Bank, a division of FirstRand Bank Limited

