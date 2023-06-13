Dime Hires Three Prolific Deposit-Focused Groups

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dime”) ( DCOM), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced today the hiring of two deposit-focused Groups from the former Signature Bank and one deposit-focused Group from the former First Republic. On a combined basis, the Groups managed over $1.5 billion of deposits at predecessor institutions.

The Omar Kamil and Eric Shabat Group (former Signature Bank) includes:

  • Omar Kamil – Group Leader
  • Eric Shabat – Group Leader
  • Victoria Amatrudo – Senior Client Service Associate
  • Jennifer Reda – Senior Client Service Associate
  • Cristine Zipf – Client Associate

The Moshe Mashiach and Joseph Nathan Group (former Signature Bank) includes:

  • Moshe Mashiach – Group Leader
  • Joseph Nathan – Group Leader
  • Kathleen Long – Senior Client Service Associate

The Consuelo Reynoso and Wana Stesevic Group (former First Republic) includes:

  • Consuelo Reynoso – Group Leader
  • Wana Stesevic – Group Leader
  • Charlee Chadaratana – Senior Client Service Associate

The Groups are well known for providing exemplary service to law firms, title companies, real estate investors, technology firms, professional services firms, sports related firms, small business owners, and high-net worth individuals with tailored service and advice to address their unique needs and goals.

“We chose to move to Dime for its dedication to supporting clients and its reputation of long-standing financial strength. We were also impressed by Dime’s suite of technology offerings and commitment to continue to innovate and provide our clients a best-in-class customer experience through a single point of contact,” said Kamil and Shabat.

“Dime continues to be the home of best fit for Groups who are looking to land at a firm known for integrity and security, as well as a client-centric focus. Their flat organizational structure and relationship-based mindset were key factors in our decision to join,” said Mashiach and Nathan.

“We were attracted to Dime’s customer-first mindset and their culture of providing an exemplary level of client service throughout the organization. They are a very nimble organization and we believe their high-touch and focused business model will serve our clients well over time,” said Reynoso and Stesevic.

Commenting on the new Group hires, Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Operating Officer of Dime, said, “We are incredibly excited with these new Group hires. The failure of two regional banks in our marketplace is creating a moment-in-time opportunity for Dime to significantly enhance our deposit franchise over time. We have now added seven deposit-focused Groups in the second quarter alone.”

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $13.8 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.
Investor Relations Contact:
Avinash Reddy
Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909
Email: [email protected]

(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets

