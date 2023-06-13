FibroGen to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. ( FGEN) today announced that Enrique Conterno, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference taking place in New York, NY on Thursday, June 8 at 2:30 PM Eastern Time.
  • Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference taking place in Dana Point, CA on Monday, June 12 at 11:20 AM Pacific Time /2:20 PM Eastern Time.

Live audio webcasts of the events will be available to investors and other interested parties on the “Events & Presentations” section of the FibroGen Investor webpage at www.fibrogen.com. A replay will be available for approximately 30 days.

About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The Company applies its pioneering expertise in connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology and hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of unmet needs. Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC), metastatic pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Roxadustat (爱瑞卓®, EVRENZO™) is currently approved in China, Europe, Japan, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia in CKD patients on dialysis and not on dialysis. Roxadustat is in clinical development for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA) in China. FibroGen recently expanded its research and development portfolio to include product candidates in the immuno-oncology space. For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

Contacts:
FibroGen, Inc.

Investors:
Michael Tung, M.D.
Corporate Strategy / Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media:
Meichiel Keenan
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
[email protected]

