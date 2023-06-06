PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced that Dwight C. Schar was inducted into the National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB) National Housing Hall of Fame at a ceremony held at the National Housing Center in Washington D.C. on June 6, 2023.

Mr. Schar began his homebuilding career with Ryan Homes in 1968. Mr. Schar left Ryan Homes to start NVHomes and later founded NVR when NVHomes acquired Ryan Homes.

Mr. Schar served as Chairman of the Board from September 1993 until his retirement in May 2022 and as CEO of NVR from 1993 through June 2005. Mr. Schar's leadership and strategic guidance through many business cycles, including the Global Financial Crisis, has led to the long-term success of NVR. Mr. Schar was instrumental in transforming NVR into the nation's third largest homebuilder in terms of market capitalization as well as achieving industry leading financial returns.

In addition to his contributions to NVR, Mr. Schar has also left a lasting impression on the community, most notably with the establishment of the Inova Schar Cancer Institute, the Inova Schar Heart and Vascular Institute, the George Mason University Schar School of Policy and Government, the Ashland University Dwight Schar College of Education, the Ashland University Dwight Schar College of Nursing and Health Sciences and the Schar Center at Elon University.

The Company would like to congratulate Dwight on receiving this well-deserved honor.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-five metropolitan areas in fifteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

