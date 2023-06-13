DREAM RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ( TSX:DRR.U, Financial) (“Dream Residential REIT” or the “REIT”) announced that, at its annual meeting of unitholders (the “Meeting”) held today, all of the nominees for election as trustees of the REIT (the “Trustees”) referred to in its management information circular for the Meeting were elected. Votes cast on this matter were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Leonard Abramsky 4,436,189 76.61 1,354,396 23.39 P. Jane Gavan 5,784,885 99.90 5,700 0.10 Fahad Khan 5,784,355 99.89 6,230 0.11 Brian Pauls 5,784,355 99.89 6,230 0.11 Vicky Schiff 5,785,785 99.92 4,800 0.08

At the Meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed auditor of the REIT and its subsidiaries for the ensuing year, and the Trustees were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

The REIT is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brian Pauls as Chief Executive Officer of the REIT effective June 6, 2023.

About Dream Residential REIT

Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States. For more information, please visit www.dreamresidentialreit.ca.

