Dream Residential REIT Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Unitholders and New Chief Executive Officer

DREAM RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

TSX:DRR.U, Financial) (“Dream Residential REIT” or the “REIT”) announced that, at its annual meeting of unitholders (the “Meeting”) held today, all of the nominees for election as trustees of the REIT (the “Trustees”) referred to in its management information circular for the Meeting were elected. Votes cast on this matter were as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes
For

Votes
Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

Leonard Abramsky

4,436,189

76.61

1,354,396

23.39

P. Jane Gavan

5,784,885

99.90

5,700

0.10

Fahad Khan

5,784,355

99.89

6,230

0.11

Brian Pauls

5,784,355

99.89

6,230

0.11

Vicky Schiff

5,785,785

99.92

4,800

0.08

At the Meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed auditor of the REIT and its subsidiaries for the ensuing year, and the Trustees were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

The REIT is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brian Pauls as Chief Executive Officer of the REIT effective June 6, 2023.

About Dream Residential REIT

Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States. For more information, please visit www.dreamresidentialreit.ca.

