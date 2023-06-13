DREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ( TSX:DIR.UN, Financial) (“Dream Industrial REIT” or the “REIT”) announced that, at its annual meeting of unitholders (the “Meeting”) held today, all of the nominees for election as trustees of the REIT (the “Trustees”) referred to in its management information circular for the Meeting were elected. Votes cast on this matter were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Dr. R. Sacha Bhatia 159,347,034 96.93 5,049,820 3.07 Michael Cooper 138,076,421 83.99 26,320,433 16.01 J. Michael Knowlton 154,815,590 94.17 9,581,264 5.83 Ben Mulroney 142,646,382 86.77 21,750,472 13.23 Brian Pauls 153,302,591 93.25 11,094,263 6.75 Vicky Schiff 154,774,282 94.15 9,622,572 5.85 Jennifer Scoffield 159,872,641 97.25 4,524,213 2.75 Vincenza Sera 154,391,994 93.91 10,004,860 6.09

At the Meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed auditor of the REIT and the REIT’s subsidiaries for the ensuing year, and the Trustees were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at March 31, 2023, Dream Industrial REIT owns, manages and operates a portfolio of 321 assets totalling approximately 70.4 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada, Europe, and the U.S. Dream Industrial REIT’s goal is to deliver strong total returns to its unitholders through secure cash flows underpinned by its high-quality portfolio and an investment grade balance sheet as well as driving growth in its net asset value and cash flow per unit. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.

