DREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (TSX:DIR.UN, Financial) (“Dream Industrial REIT” or the “REIT”) announced that, at its annual meeting of unitholders (the “Meeting”) held today, all of the nominees for election as trustees of the REIT (the “Trustees”) referred to in its management information circular for the Meeting were elected. Votes cast on this matter were as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% Votes
|
Votes
% Votes
|
Dr. R. Sacha Bhatia
|
159,347,034
|
96.93
|
5,049,820
3.07
|
Michael Cooper
|
138,076,421
|
83.99
|
26,320,433
16.01
|
J. Michael Knowlton
|
154,815,590
|
94.17
|
9,581,264
5.83
|
Ben Mulroney
|
142,646,382
|
86.77
|
21,750,472
13.23
|
Brian Pauls
|
153,302,591
|
93.25
|
11,094,263
6.75
|
Vicky Schiff
|
154,774,282
|
94.15
|
9,622,572
5.85
|
Jennifer Scoffield
|
159,872,641
|
97.25
|
4,524,213
2.75
|
Vincenza Sera
|
154,391,994
|
93.91
|
10,004,860
6.09
At the Meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed auditor of the REIT and the REIT’s subsidiaries for the ensuing year, and the Trustees were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.
About Dream Industrial REIT
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at March 31, 2023, Dream Industrial REIT owns, manages and operates a portfolio of 321 assets totalling approximately 70.4 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada, Europe, and the U.S. Dream Industrial REIT’s goal is to deliver strong total returns to its unitholders through secure cash flows underpinned by its high-quality portfolio and an investment grade balance sheet as well as driving growth in its net asset value and cash flow per unit. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.
