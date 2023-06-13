Dream Unlimited Corp. Announces Dream Investor Day and Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

DREAM UNLIMITED CORP. (TSX: DRM) (“Dream”) is pleased to announce that on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, Dream Unlimited Corp., Dream Office REIT and Dream Impact Trust are welcoming investors for a joint investor session. The event will be hosted at our head office at 30 Adelaide Street East, Suite 301 at 10:00 am ET. This session will discuss each company’s net asset value, capital allocation strategy and business plan, to provide better insight into how we view and manage the businesses.

At our annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held today, all of the nominees for election as directors of Dream (the “Board”) referred to in its management information circular for the Meeting were elected. Votes cast on this matter were as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Michael Cooper

187,042,413

98.56

2,737,988

1.44

James Eaton

189,725,522

99.97

55,129

0.03

Joanne Ferstman

189,217,086

99.70

563,498

0.30

Richard Gateman

188,072,226

99.10

1,708,425

0.90

Jane Gavan

189,476,956

99.84

303,695

0.16

Duncan Jackman

182,504,337

96.17

7,276,314

3.83

Jennifer Lee Koss

188,214,996

99.18

1,565,655

0.82

Vincenza Sera

188,268,258

99.20

1,512,393

0.80

At the Meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as the auditor of Dream and its subsidiaries for the ensuing year, and the Board was authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved a resolution amending Dream’s performance share unit plan to increase the number of performance share units that may be granted or credited under the plan by a further 600,000 units.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved a resolution amending Dream’s restricted share and restricted share unit plan to increase the number of restricted share units and restricted share awards that may be granted or credited under the plan by a further 800,000 units.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved a resolution amending Dream’s deferred share incentive plan to increase the number of deferred share units and income deferred share units that may be granted or credited under the plan by a further 65,000 units.

About Dream Unlimited Corp.

Dream is a leading developer of exceptional office and residential assets in Toronto, owns stabilized income generating assets in both Canada and the U.S., and has an established and successful asset management business, inclusive of $24 billion of assets under management across four Toronto Stock Exchange listed trusts, our private asset management business and numerous partnerships. We also develop land and residential assets in Western Canada. Dream expects to generate more recurring income in the future as its urban development properties are completed and held for the long term. Dream has a proven track record for being innovative and for our ability to source, structure and execute on compelling investment opportunities. For more information please visit our website at www.dream.ca.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606006059/en/

