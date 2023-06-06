PR Newswire
MEXICO CITY, June 6, 2023
MEXICO CITY, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) ("Volaris" or "the Company"), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America, reports its May 2023 preliminary traffic results.
In May 2023, Volaris' capacity (measured in ASMs) increased by 21.6% year-over-year, while demand (measured in RPMs) increased by 17.1%; the result was a load factor decrease of 3.2 pp YoY to 84.5%. Volaris transported 2.8 million passengers during the month, an 11.1% increase compared to May 2022. Demand in the Mexican domestic and international markets increased by 7.1% and 44.8%, respectively. To mitigate aircraft delivery delays and unexpected engine shop visits, Volaris has been able to extend six aircraft leases and add three spare aircraft to its fleet. With these additional assets, Volaris has been able to maintain its capacity growth.
Enrique Beltranena, Volaris' President and CEO, remarked: "We are proud to have recently launched 40 new routes, successfully connecting underserved cities with leisure and bus-switching routes, further solidifying Volaris' leading position in the domestic market; notably, 33 of these new routes have no air competition."
May 2023
May 2022
Variance
YTD May 2023
YTD May 2022
Variance
RPMs (million, scheduled & charter)
Domestic
1,883
1,759
7.1 %
9,395
8,458
11.1 %
International
924
638
44.8 %
4,330
3,078
40.7 %
Total
2,807
2,397
17.1 %
13,725
11,536
19.0 %
ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)
Domestic
2,211
1,933
14.4 %
11,003
9,653
14.0 %
International
1,109
798
39.0 %
5,130
3,988
28.7 %
Total
3,320
2,731
21.6 %
16,133
13,641
18.3 %
Load Factor (%, scheduled,RPMs/ASMs)
Domestic
85.2 %
91.0 %
(5.8) pp
85.4 %
87.6 %
(2.2) pp
International
83.3 %
80.0 %
3.4 pp
84.4 %
77.2 %
7.2 pp
Total
84.5 %
87.8 %
(3.2) pp
85.1 %
84.6 %
0.5 pp
Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)
Domestic
2,186
2,080
5.1 %
10,894
9,893
10.1 %
International
630
453
39.0 %
2,988
2,204
35.6 %
Total
2,816
2,533
11.1 %
13,882
12,097
14.8 %
The information included in this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors. It cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will indicate a similar performance in the future.
Glossary
Revenue passenger miles (RPMs): Number of seats flown by passengers multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.
Available seat miles (ASMs): Number of seats available for passengers multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.
Load factor: RPMs divided by ASMs and expressed as a percentage.
Passengers: The total number of passengers booked on all flight segments.
About Volaris:
*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 242 and its fleet from 4 to 122 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 550 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 28 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with the youngest fleet in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for fourteen consecutive years. For more information, please visit ir.volaris.com.
Investor Relations Contact
Ricardo Martínez / [email protected]
Media Contact
Gabriela Fernández / [email protected]
