Zuora%2C+Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), a leading monetization platform provider for recurring revenue businesses, today announced that Sodexo+Benefits+and+Rewards+Services, a world leader in employee benefits and engagement solutions, has selected Zuora® to power its billing services, helping to launch new products and services for its clients. Part of Sodexo Group, a Fortune 500 global food services and facilities management leader with a presence in 53 countries, Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services serves 500,000 clients and 1.7 million merchants globally, benefiting 36 million consumers.

"We work with a vastly diverse client base, yet they all have the same goal: to provide their employees with a better quality of life at work and beyond. Now when we bring new products to market, our clients can focus on offering innovative new benefits to their employees, without worrying about the complexity of billing changes. Zuora was the perfect fit to do this and accelerate our growth,” said Viktoria Otero Del Val, SVP Strategy, Product and Customer Experience at Sodexo Benefits and Reward Services.

With €4.4 million in daily transactions, Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services needed a flexible and scalable solution to roll out new products and pricing models at a rapid pace. As one of the world leaders in employee experience, Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services manages more than 250 products in 31 countries all with a uniquely digital approach backed by industry leading technology. By adding Zuora, Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services plans to optimize all billing activities for its clients, merchants and consumers. This includes product catalog management, subscription management, contract management, refunding, partial billing, reporting and financial integrations.

“Flexibility was critical for Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services to manage customizable offerings,” said Romuald Méresse, Managing Director of Zuora France. “Now on Zuora, Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services is equipped to quickly expand to new countries and better nurture its direct relationships with clients, merchants and consumers.”

Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services has already launched Zuora in major geographies and plans to expand to 10 countries globally.

To learn more about how Zuora powers the full quote to cash and revenue recognition process, please visit zuora.com.

About Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services

Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services is a digital-first employee benefits and engagement company, operating in a tech-advanced digital ecosystem, creating compelling employee experiences designed to help people feel engaged, motivated, and cared for. As the number two world leader in employee experience, they deliver a full suite of digital and innovative solutions in 31 countries.

Every day 36 million consumers worldwide interact with their products and services all targeted to what consumers really need to thrive. From ordering food to accessing health and wellbeing benefits, Sodexo BRS helps clients empower, support and care for their employees, everywhere. Connecting their consumers through 500 000 clients to 1.7 million affiliated merchants around the world, Sodexo BRS drives an end-to-end ecosystem and offers a Best-in-Class digital experience for each, with high CSR standards.

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides a leading monetization platform for recurring revenue businesses across all industries, enabling companies to unlock and grow customer-centric business models. After starting with Zuora Billing in 2007, Zuora’s award-winning multi-product portfolio now also includes Zuora Revenue, Zuora Collect, and Zephr, all powered by the Zuora Platform. Zuora serves as an intelligent hub that monetizes and orchestrates the complete quote to cash and revenue recognition process at scale. Through its industry leading technology and expertise, Zuora helps more than 1,000 companies around the world, including BMC Software, Box, Caterpillar, General Motors, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens and Zoom nurture and monetize direct, digital customer relationships. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora operates offices around the world in the Americas, EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora monetization platform, please visit www.zuora.com.

© 2023 Zuora, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Zuora, Subscribed, Subscription Economy, Powering the Subscription Economy, Subscription Economy Index, Zephr, and Subscription Experience Platform are trademarks or registered trademarks of Zuora, Inc. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of Zuora, Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

