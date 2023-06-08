Gabelli Funds to Host 15th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium Thursday, June 8, 2023

RYE, N. Y., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds will host its 15th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City on Thursday, June 8, 2023. The symposium will feature discussions with leading companies and organizations across the media ecosystem, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, current trends, and business fundamentals, as well as a Sports Investing Panel. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. For those who cannot attend in person, the symposium will also be available via webcast. Investors should contact their relationship person for more information, or click on the link below to register.

Presenting Companies & Agenda

7:50 amOpening RemarksHanna Howard & Paul Fanelli, Gabelli Funds
8:00Beasley Broadcast Group ( BBGI)Tina Murley, Chief Revenue Officer
Justin Chase, Chief Content Officer
8:30The E.W. Scripps Company ( SSP)Jason Combs, Chief Financial Officer
Carolyn Micheli, Chief Communications & IR Officer
9:00Grupo Televisa (: TV)Alfonso de Angoitia, Co-Chief Executive Officer
9:30Gray Television (: GTN)Jim Ryan, Chief Financial Officer
10:00*TEGNA Inc. (: TGNA)Dave Lougee, President & Chief Executive Officer
Victoria Harker, Chief Financial Officer
Julie Heskett, SVP Financial Planning & Analysis
10:30AMC Networks ( AMCX)Patrick O'Connell, Chief Financial Officer
11:00Paramount Global ( PARAA)Naveen Chopra, Chief Financial Officer
11:30Lunch Break
11:45Sports Investing PanelSal Galatioto, President, Galatioto Sports Partners
Michael Ozanian, Assistant Managing Editor, Forbes
Michael Levine, Co-Head of CAA Sports
12:30 pmIMAX Corporation (: IMAX)Natasha Fernandes, Chief Financial Officer
1:00Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B)Doug Murphy, President & Chief Executive Officer
1:30Townsquare Media (: TSQ)Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer
Stu Rosenstein, Chief Financial Officer
2:00Reading International ( RDI)Andrzej Matyczynski, EVP Global Operations
2:30The Marcus Corporation (: MCS)Greg Marcus, Chief Executive Officer
Chad Paris, Chief Financial Officer
3:00comScore ( SCOR)Jon Carpenter, Chief Executive Officer

The Harvard Club, New York City
35 West 44th Street

Thursday, June 8, 2023
7:50 am – 3:30 pm
Registration: Click Here

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact:

Hanna Howard
Analyst
(914) 921-5015

