Atlas Expands Regional Footprint with Opening of New Denver Hub

DENVER, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (Atlas), a leading infrastructure and environmental solutions provider, has expanded its footprint with the opening of a new hub office in Denver, Colorado. The new hub will serve as the growth and service provider for the Mountain Region.

“Denver’s long-range plan for the region includes complete neighborhoods and complete transportation networks; a measured, common-sense approach to new growth; and land-use decisions through the lens of social equity,” Atlas Chief Operating Officer Ken Burns said. “This aligns with Atlas overarching goals to build sustainable and resilient communities and to offer bold, smart, innovative solutions and by staying flexible and close to our clients in economically vibrant regions like the Rocky Mountain area.”

All four of our service lines, Testing, Inspection, and Certification; Program Management/construction Management and Quality Management; Engineering & Design; and Environmental Solutions will be provided from this location. This HUB will strengthen Atlas’ goal to provide client-centric services to strengthen critical infrastructure and environmental resources that sustain communities.

Atlas currently has seven offices in the Mountain Region (Denver, Englewood, Lakewood, Westminster, Cheyenne, Salt Lake City and Las Vegas) with the Denver location serving as the main hub for the region. The expansion is part of Atlas’ focus on creating centers of excellence in high-growth areas with the most significant opportunities for infrastructure and environmental projects.

About Atlas Technical Consultants
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Infrastructure and Environmental Solutions. We partner with our clients to improve performance and extend the lifecycle of built and natural infrastructure assets stressed by climate, health, and economic impacts. With 3,500+ employees nationwide, Atlas brings deep technical expertise to public- and private-sector clients, integrating services across four primary disciplines: Environmental (ENV); Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC); Engineering & Design (E&D); and Program Management/Construction Management, and Quality Management (PCQM). To learn more about Atlas innovations for transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets, visit https://www.oneatlas.com.

Media Contact:
Karlene Barron
770-314-5270
[email protected]

