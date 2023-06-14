Bloom Energy, Perenco to Deploy Solid Oxide Fuel Cells in the United Kingdom

NYSE:BE, Financial) has signed an agreement with Perenco to install 2.5 megawatts (MW) of Bloom’s solid oxide fuel cells at a site in England. Perenco is a leading independent hydrocarbon company, producing 500,000 BOE of oil and gas per day from its operations in 14 partner countries.

This press release features multimedia.

Bloom-Energy-Perenco-Wytch-Farm.jpg

The Bloom Energy Server® platform, to be delivered in late 2023, will be installed at Wytch Farm in Dorset, England, the largest onshore oil field in western Europe, where it will be used to support Perenco's baseload requirements.

The Bloom Energy Server® platform, to be delivered in late 2023, will be installed at Wytch Farm in Dorset, England, the largest onshore oil field in western Europe, where it will be used to support Perenco’s baseload requirements. The agreement marks the first deployment of Bloom fuel cell technology in the United Kingdom.

“This is an important step that will demonstrate how our solid oxide fuel cell technology supports the resilience and sustainability goals of our energy-intensive clients,” said Tim Schweikert, Senior Managing Director of International Business Development at Bloom Energy.

“Perenco has always been a pioneer in innovation and long-term investment in the countries where we operate,” said Benoit de la Fouchardiere, Perenco CEO. “Today’s announcement is another important step as we continue to reduce our emissions wherever we work. We look forward to a successful initial deployment at Wytch Farm and to then expanding the use of the technology into other global operations sites.”

The agreement with Perenco is another major step in Bloom’s expansion in Europe, following the recent sales agreement for northern Europe with Elugie, a marketing partnership agreement with Telam for Spain and Portugal, and energy platform sales to Cefla and Ferrari in Italy announced in 2022.

For more information about the Bloom Energy Server, see https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomenergy.com%2Ftechnology%2F.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will” and “would” or the negative of these words or similar terms or expressions that concern Bloom’s expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: Bloom’s expectations regarding collaboration with Perenco and/or its customers, the timing for delivery of the platform, the use of the platform, and expansion of the collaboration; any expected benefits from the collaboration with Perenco in England, the United Kingdom or Europe and whether the collaboration with Perenco demonstrates those benefits; Bloom’s international expansion plans; and Bloom’s long-term commitment to particular regions, policies or imperatives. More information on potential risks and uncertainties that may impact Bloom’s business are set forth in Bloom’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on February 21, 2023 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as well as subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. Bloom assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy empowers businesses and communities to responsibly take charge of their energy. The company’s leading solid oxide platform for distributed generation of electricity and hydrogen is changing the future of energy. Fortune 100 companies around the world turn to Bloom Energy as a trusted partner to deliver lower carbon energy today and a net-zero future. For the latest news and announcements on Bloom Energy, visit https%3A%2F%2Fnewsroom.bloomenergy.com%2F.

For more information on Bloom Energy, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomenergy.com%2F.

About Perenco

Founded thirty years ago, Perenco is an independent hydrocarbon producer involved in the entire lifecycle of projects, from exploration to decommissioning. Gross production is 500,000 BOE of oil and gas per day. The group’s strength lies in the technical ingenuity and versatility of its 6,800 employees, who deliver safe and environmentally aware solutions to oil and gas fields around the world. By enhancing and developing local resources, Perenco is proud to support economic growth and social development wherever it works. Perenco operates in 14 partner countries and is based in the United Kingdom.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230607005234/en/

