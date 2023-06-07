Dana Named One of America's Climate Leaders 2023 by USA Today

1 hours ago
MAUMEE, Ohio, June 7, 2023

MAUMEE, Ohio, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that it has been named one of America's Climate Leaders 2023 by USA Today.

The list, compiled by the newspaper's research partner, Statista, recognizes the top 400 companies for their 2021 greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction performance against a 2019 baseline.

The companies were evaluated on six measures, sourced from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP):

  • Reduction of Scope 1 and 2 emissions, adjusted by revenue growth, from 2019 to 2021;
  • Energy intensity, taking 2021 GHG emissions per $1 million in company revenue;
  • Total reduction of core GHG emissions from 2019 to 2021;
  • Reported scope 3 emissions;
  • CDP score; and
  • Commitment and targets set with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

"Dana's vision of a zero-emissions future encompasses a wholistic, science-based approach to sustainability," said Doug Liedberg, Dana senior vice president and chief sustainability officer. "We are proud to be a company that leads by example in reducing our carbon footprint but also in developing technologies that enable others to meet their sustainability objectives. This recognition by USA Today is another endorsement of our strategy."

Over the past few months, Dana has also been named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2023 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek.

In March, the company announced it had accelerated its climate commitments, with a goal of achieving net zero by 2040. As part of this commitment, Dana plans to reduce Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to achieve a reduction of greater than 75 percent by 2030.

The company also announced that the SBTi has validated the company's previous climate commitments of reducing Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by more than 50 percent and Scope 3 GHG emissions by more than 25 percent before 2030. Dana has already initiated the validation process for its updated targets with SBTi.

With respect to renewable energy, Dana's United States wind facility became operational in December 2022 and is now generating approximately 345,000 megawatt hours of renewable electricity annually, offsetting 100 percent of Dana's emissions from purchased electricity in the United States and Canada.

Dana has also completed a renewable power purchase agreement with Enel Green Power for an upcoming solar project in Spain. The agreement, commencing January 2025, will supply Dana with approximately 240,000 megawatt hours per year of renewable energy, offsetting 100 percent of Dana's emissions from purchased electricity in Europe.

About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.2 billion in 2022 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. With history dating to 1904, the company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

