FORT WORTH, TX, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Academic Outfitters, the wholly owned subsidiary of ADM Endeavors ( ADMQ), is pleased to announce it will be the exclusive provider of school uniforms for four additional schools. Based on the 4,000 combined students, this should generate between $1.2 and $1.5 million in revenue. The average complete uniform set costs $350 and higher if accessories are added.



Academic Outfitters is the premier provider of school uniforms and dress code apparel for schools primarily in Texas. All decorations – patches, embroidery and screen printing are done locally to help make a quick turnaround in inventory or personalized apparel. We sit down with each of our schools to help build a customized school apparel program. With the addition of these four new schools, the company now provides uniforms for 21 different schools and campuses, including private, public and charter schools. To help satisfy demand and increase margins we have launched our own brand of school uniform polos and jackets for the 2023 season. We will expand the line in 2024 to other uniform items. The brand name is Just Right.

While nearly all private schools require some type of uniform, many public schools are beginning to utilize uniforms as well. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, nearly 20% of all public schools have adopted uniform mandates. This total has steadily been increasing since the early 1990s. The North American school uniform market is expected to grow from $3.18 Billion to $4.74 Billion by 2028, a 5.9% CAGR.

“As an established and recognized leader in the school uniform market, our products are in demand. As the company increases capacity later this year, this will be an even faster growing segment of ADM’s business operations,” stated Marc Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of ADM Endeavors.

About ADMQ:

Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently increasing sales, with sales topping $5.62 million for the last reported 12 months. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com , developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. Just Right Products, Inc. operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

Forward Looking Statement:

