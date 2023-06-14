Alight Names Gregory George, Leading Human Capital Management Expert to Role of Chief Commercial Officer

Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital and technology services provider, today announced Gregory (Greg) George has been named Alight’s chief commercial officer for its North America Employer Solutions business. Greg will be responsible for accelerating Alight’s North America growth strategy and leading all aspects of its commercial organization, including sales, strategic accounts, channels and partnerships. He will report to CEO, Stephan Scholl.

“As employers seek to keep pace with the constantly changing macro environment, they are increasingly focused on delivering a differentiated employee experience to strengthen the employee-employer relationship, increase trust and build resilient, high-performing organizations,” said Stephan Scholl, CEO of Alight. “Greg’s expertise in driving business growth in cloud-based platforms that answer employees’ total wellbeing needs will play an important role in accelerating Alight’s growth trajectory and delivering exceptional value to our clients.”

Bringing over 25 years of experience in the human capital management (HCM) and enterprise software industry, Greg joins Alight from Ceridian, where he served as senior vice president and head of sales for the Americas region and oversaw the growth of the company’s HCM platform. In this role, Greg was responsible for Ceridian’s go to market strategy and worked alongside the leadership team to deliver the company’s transformation strategy. Before joining Ceridian, Greg served a 14-year tenure at Oracle, most recently as group vice president, where he was responsible for national sales operations for the company’s enterprise resource planning (ERP), enterprise performance management (EPM), and supply chain management (SCM) business units. In addition, Greg held various roles at Hyperion and ADP.

“Alight has a strong reputation for delivering innovative solutions and creating a platform that meets employees' total wellbeing needs,” said Greg George. “I have followed Alight’s significant growth over the past few years, and I am eager to contribute to the company's success at such a transformative and pivotal time.”

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider that powers confident health, wealth and wellbeing decisions for 36 million people and dependents. Our Alight Worklife® platform combines data and analytics with a simple, seamless user experience. Supported by our global delivery capabilities, Alight Worklife is transforming the employee experience for people around the world. With personalized, data-driven health, wealth, pay and wellbeing insights, Alight brings people the security of better outcomes and peace of mind throughout life’s big moments and most important decisions. Learn how Alight unlocks growth for organizations of all sizes at alight.com.

