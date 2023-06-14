Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of network infrastructure and digitization solutions, today announced the launch of its new Belden Horizon Data Operations (BHDO) and Belden Horizon Data Manager (BHDM) industrial data operations solutions. As the adoption of the industrial internet of things (IIoT) and Industry 4.0 advances, the volume of data available from connected operational technology (OT) devices grows, providing opportunities for enterprises to use data to improve business decision-making. The new additions to the Belden Horizon software-based services suite work in concert to meet these expanding requirements by empowering industrial organizations to address data complexity through secure and managed data access, analytics and integration.

BHDO and BHDM enable industrial organizations to extract actionable insights from OT assets in a more efficient and secure manner to reveal areas to streamline production processes, enhance operational efficiency and improve uptime. BHDO collects and analyzes OT data at the network edge and transmits it to information technology (IT) destinations for further analysis and action, while BHDM manages distributed BHDO deployments.

BHDO and BHDM offer powerful features, such as:

250+ supported OT protocols and easy integration into dozens of IT system types.

and easy integration into dozens of IT system types. Digital twins and analytics tooling empower users to collect, contextualize and analyze data at the edge.

empower users to collect, contextualize and analyze data at the edge. Scalable to support large or remote deployments by using BHDM software to manage many BHDO instances.

“Today’s enterprises face an ever-increasing proliferation of connected devices, driving the need to capture and analyze high volumes of data at the edge and then transmit data to IT systems for additional contextualization and analysis,” said Jeremy M. Friedmar, Director of Product Management, Edge Solutions at Belden. “BHDO streamlines edge OT data collection and IT systems integration through its pre-loaded connectors, integrations, and low-code programming, while BHDM manages distributed BHDO instances. Our BHDO and BHDM solutions are vendor agnostic and easy-to-use while providing robust data normalization to optimize edge data management.”

BHDO and BHDM edge applications are new additions to the Belden Horizon software-based services suite. The full suite provides a simpler, seamless, secure and reliable way to connect and manage operational systems at the edge while maintaining security and communication with the cloud or on-premises data center. All Belden Horizon offerings are secure, industrial-grade solutions that address the complex requirements of varied industries, including manufacturing, building automation, oil and gas, transportation, energy and utilities.

For more information on Belden Horizon Data Operations and Belden Horizon Data Manager, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.belden.com%2Fproducts%2Findustrial-networking-cybersecurity%2Fsoftware-solutions%2FBHDO-BHDM.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers the infrastructure that makes the digital journey simpler, smarter and secure. We’re moving beyond connectivity, from what we make to what we make possible through a performance-driven portfolio, forward-thinking expertise and purpose-built solutions. With a legacy of quality and reliability spanning 120-plus years, we have a strong foundation to continue building the future. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Belden, the Belden logo and Belden Horizon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc. or its affiliated companies in the United States and other jurisdictions. Belden and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230607005176/en/