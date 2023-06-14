Belden Launches New Industrial DataOps Solutions

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of network infrastructure and digitization solutions, today announced the launch of its new Belden Horizon Data Operations (BHDO) and Belden Horizon Data Manager (BHDM) industrial data operations solutions. As the adoption of the industrial internet of things (IIoT) and Industry 4.0 advances, the volume of data available from connected operational technology (OT) devices grows, providing opportunities for enterprises to use data to improve business decision-making. The new additions to the Belden Horizon software-based services suite work in concert to meet these expanding requirements by empowering industrial organizations to address data complexity through secure and managed data access, analytics and integration.

BHDO and BHDM enable industrial organizations to extract actionable insights from OT assets in a more efficient and secure manner to reveal areas to streamline production processes, enhance operational efficiency and improve uptime. BHDO collects and analyzes OT data at the network edge and transmits it to information technology (IT) destinations for further analysis and action, while BHDM manages distributed BHDO deployments.

BHDO and BHDM offer powerful features, such as:

  • 250+ supported OT protocols and easy integration into dozens of IT system types.
  • Digital twins and analytics tooling empower users to collect, contextualize and analyze data at the edge.
  • Scalable to support large or remote deployments by using BHDM software to manage many BHDO instances.

“Today’s enterprises face an ever-increasing proliferation of connected devices, driving the need to capture and analyze high volumes of data at the edge and then transmit data to IT systems for additional contextualization and analysis,” said Jeremy M. Friedmar, Director of Product Management, Edge Solutions at Belden. “BHDO streamlines edge OT data collection and IT systems integration through its pre-loaded connectors, integrations, and low-code programming, while BHDM manages distributed BHDO instances. Our BHDO and BHDM solutions are vendor agnostic and easy-to-use while providing robust data normalization to optimize edge data management.”

BHDO and BHDM edge applications are new additions to the Belden Horizon software-based services suite. The full suite provides a simpler, seamless, secure and reliable way to connect and manage operational systems at the edge while maintaining security and communication with the cloud or on-premises data center. All Belden Horizon offerings are secure, industrial-grade solutions that address the complex requirements of varied industries, including manufacturing, building automation, oil and gas, transportation, energy and utilities.

For more information on Belden Horizon Data Operations and Belden Horizon Data Manager, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.belden.com%2Fproducts%2Findustrial-networking-cybersecurity%2Fsoftware-solutions%2FBHDO-BHDM.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers the infrastructure that makes the digital journey simpler, smarter and secure. We’re moving beyond connectivity, from what we make to what we make possible through a performance-driven portfolio, forward-thinking expertise and purpose-built solutions. With a legacy of quality and reliability spanning 120-plus years, we have a strong foundation to continue building the future. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Belden, the Belden logo and Belden Horizon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc. or its affiliated companies in the United States and other jurisdictions. Belden and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230607005176r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230607005176/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.