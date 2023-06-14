RCI®, the world’s premier vacation exchange company, announced today the winners of the annual RCI® Green Awards program.

Each year, the RCI Green Award program honors three RCI-affiliated resorts leading the pack in environmentally sustainable resort operations practices. Third-party eco-certification expert GreenCircle+Certified%2C+LLC selects award winners based on nominations from RCI affiliates in the North America region. Winners are chosen based on advances in energy and water conservation, waste management, community outreach and environmental management.

"We’re thrilled to announce the winners of the annual RCI Green Awards and applaud these three resorts for championing sustainability in our industry,” said Richard Ruff, senior vice president and managing director of RCI North America. “By highlighting these winning efforts, we hope to inspire all resorts in the RCI network to do their part to protect the environment, while also offering unforgettable vacation experiences to owners and guests.”

The highest honor in the RCI Green Awards program, the Platinum Award, was awarded to Club+Wyndham+Ocean+Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The beach vacation resort was recognized for its commitment to energy efficient lighting, which makes up more than 75% of lighting across the entire property. The resort also utilizes renewable energy throughout its amenities and has a staff-led sustainability committee that meets quarterly.

The Gold RCI Green Award went to Club+Wyndham+Palm-Aire in Pompano Beach, Florida. To keep guests cool and energy use low, the resort utilizes energy efficient beverage machines throughout the property. Water efficient shower heads, sink faucets and toilet fixtures have also been installed to promote responsible water use.

Lastly, the Silver RCI Green Award was bestowed to The+Cliffs+at+Princeville in Kauai, Hawaii, which employs renewable energy to minimize grid energy use. The property has invested in third-party energy audits and connects resort guests with electric vehicle (EV) car rentals by the hour, including Tesla Model 3’s, available via the Envoy Mobility app.

The RCI Green Award program is free and open to all RCI affiliates in North America. RCI also offers a Green+Resource+Center on its affiliate website for developers looking to expand their sustainability efforts. The application process for next year's RCI Green Awards program will begin in the fall of this year.

