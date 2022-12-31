MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Announce Naïm Abou-Jaoudé Joins the Board of Trustees

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Life Investments today announced that Naïm Abou-Jaoudé has joined the Board of Trustees of the MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE: MMD) and the MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE: MEGI) (the "Funds") as a Class III Trustee. Mr. Abou-Jaoudé was recently announced as the new Chief Executive Officer of New York Life Investment Management LLC (NYLIM), and previously served as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Candriam since 2007. The size of each Fund's Board of Trustees will be increased to seven, also effective today, six of whom are independent.

For additional information on each of the Funds, including information about risk, charges and expenses, please visit the website here for MMD, or the website here for MEGI, or call the shareholder servicing agent at (855) 456-9683.

About New York Life Investments

With over $670 billion in Assets Under Management* as of March 31, 2023, New York Life Investments is comprised of the affiliated global asset management businesses of its parent company, New York Life Insurance Company (New York Life), and offers clients access to specialized, independent investment teams through its family of affiliated boutiques. New York Life Investments remains committed to clients through a combination of the diverse perspectives of its boutiques and a long-lasting focus on sustainable relationships.

* Assets under management (AUM) includes assets of the investment advisers affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company, other than Kartesia Management, and Tristan Capital Partners, as of 12/31/2022. As of 12/31/2022 New York Life Investments changed its AUM calculation methodology, and AUM now includes certain assets, such as non-discretionary AUM, external fund selection, and overlay services, including ESG screening services, advisory consulting services, white labeling investment management services, and model portfolio delivery services, that do not qualify as Regulatory Assets Under Management, as defined in the SEC's Form ADV. AUM is reported in USD. AUM not denominated in USD is converted at the spot rate as of 12/31/2022. This total AUM figure is less than the sum of the AUM of each affiliated investment adviser in the group because it does not count AUM where the same assets can be counted by more than one affiliated investment adviser.

"New York Life Investments" is both a service mark, and the common trade name, of certain investment advisors affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company. The MainStay Funds® are managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC and distributed by NYLIFE Distributors LLC, 30 Hudson Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302, a wholly owned subsidiary of New York Life Insurance Company. NYLIFE Distributors LLC is a Member FINRA/SIPC.

