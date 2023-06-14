Experian will be showcasing some of its latest data-driven innovation and technology at this year’s London+Tech+Week.

Taking place at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre from June 12-16, the event brings together the most innovative thinkers and talent of tomorrow in a week-long festival. Impactful innovation and visions of the next tech frontiers remain at the forefront of London Tech Week, now in its tenth year, with UK entrepreneurship, enterprise solutions and inclusivity leading the way.

Throughout the week, Experian experts will be in the Leaders Lounge providing live demos of some of its latest solutions helping people take control of their financial health, including new services Experian Mule Score1 and Support+Hub2, as well as a+pilot+service+that+could+help+new+arrivals+to+the+UK+build+a+credit+file+in+just+three+months.

Jose Luiz Rossi, Managing Director at Experian UK&I, said: “At Experian, we are passionate about using data and technology to change people’s lives for the better. It can help build a stronger, smarter future, whether that is through existing products and services or by enabling new and innovative solutions to the problems people and society face today.

“That’s why we’re delighted to once again be part of London Tech Week as not only will we line up alongside some of the most exciting global tech companies, it also gives us the opportunity to showcase some of our latest data-driven innovation and technology that is making a real difference. We hope to see you there.”

Two of the solutions being showcased at London Tech Week were developed as part of Experian’s Social Innovation Programme, which aims to build and recognise products that will have a positive impact on the financial health of consumers around the world. Between 2013 and April 2023 Experian invested over US$12m across 34 product ideas. 20 of those products have launched, reaching 103 million people, many of whom are from financially vulnerable backgrounds.

Experian is also networking sponsor of the EQLHER Lounge – a space to hear from some of the brightest, most inspirational tech founders, corporate CEOs and senior investors on the tools needed to remove barriers to realise the value of gender parity.

[1] Experian Mule Score is a new service which will help banks and building societies identify and close ‘money mule’ accounts which are used to house fraudulently obtained funds.

[2] Support Hub is a new service that aims to help disabled people get easier access to essential services like banking and utilities.

