New products support pets' emotional health and allergic responses, hit market in Taiwan following successful launch of VELDONA® Pet

Expanding VELDONA® Pet product line builds growth momentum toward US$20M sales target for 2024

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos", or the "Company"), a diversified medtech company focused on the development of novel point-of-care testing, low-dose interferon therapeutics, and synthetic RNA-driven preventative medicine, today announced the launch of two new additions to its VELDONA® Pet cytoprotein supplement product line. VELDONA® Pet Lohas, designed to support pets' emotional health and relieve stress, and VELDONA® Pet Soothing, formulated to relieve discomfort caused by allergies, will be launched in Taiwan in July. Ainos aims for US$20 million in sales from its VELDONA® Pet supplements during 2024, with additional product releases and expansion of sales and marketing in other regions.

VELDONA® Pet Lohas contributes to the emotional well-being of dogs and cats, providing relief from stress and discomfort. A study conducted by China Medical University demonstrated that interferon treatments may reduce the risk of depression by aiding in the regulation of cellular inflammatory responses in the brain. Interferon may also positively affect the regeneration and remodeling of synapses between nerve cells in the brain.

VELDONA® Pet Soothing normalizes a pet's immune response to allergens by inducing the body's natural regulation mechanism. The product is designed to reduce discomfort and milder allergic symptoms. The effectiveness of interferons in regulating allergic reactions has been found in a study conducted by the National Research Institute of Japan.

Both supplements will be marketed in Taiwan beginning next month. Their launch follows closely on the heels of last week's release of Ainos' VELDONA® Pet cytoprotein health supplement, which is currently available to pet owners in Taiwan. Ainos plans to introduce its portfolio of pet products to additional markets in the near future as part of its global business development strategy.

Chun-Hsien Tsai, Ainos' Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The release of our latest VELDONA® Pet supplements is an important milestone in this truly transformational year for Ainos. Diversifying our product portfolio makes our company stronger and paves the way for our future growth and development. With each new launch, we are giving pet owners additional options to ensure the health of their companions and positioning ourselves to capture a lucrative share of the growing pet health market."

"With our increasingly robust product portfolio and the planned introduction of our current offerings to markets around the world, we are building an excellent foundation for our target of US$20 million in sales of our VELDONA® Pet supplements in 2024," Mr. Tsai added. "The second half of 2023 will be a thrilling time for Ainos as we continue to work tirelessly towards this goal. I am incredibly proud of our team's drive and execution as we relentlessly pursue the evolution of our business."

About VELDONA® Pet

Based on Ainos' low-dose oral interferon-alpha ("IFNα") formulation, VELDONA® Pet cytoprotein supplements are backed by numerous research studies and clinical trials, and are manufactured with world-class materials in a highly certified food-grade plant. VELDONA® maintains immunity and contributes to gum and skin health, relieving allergies and reducing stress in cats and dogs. Interferon, a type of cytoprotein, is naturally produced by human and animals. When cells are invaded by foreign particles, immune signaling molecules notify neighboring cells. Once neighboring cells receive the interferon's protein signal through their surface receptors, they initiate and modulate the immune system to protect felines and canines from gum and skin diseases, allergies, and stress-related conditions.

A clinical study, sponsored by Ainos and conducted by the Agricultural Technology Research Institute in Taiwan, has demonstrated that VELDONA® helps maintain the immune systems of cats and dogs. Numerous studies have reported the benefits of interferons in maintaining gum health and skin health, relieving discomfort caused by allergies, and soothing emotional stress in cats and dogs. VELDONA® Pet's mission is to maintain immunity for millions of pets with the highest-quality products.

About Ainos, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ainos, Inc. is a diversified medtech company engaged in developing innovative medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for a broad range of disease indications. In addition to its proprietary therapeutics using low-dose non-injectable interferon, Ainos has also expanded its product portfolio to include Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) and COVID-19 POCTs. Powered by its AI Nose platform, the lead POCT candidate, Ainos Flora, is a telehealth-friendly POCT for women's health and certain common STIs. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com.

Follow Ainos on Twitter (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" about Ainos within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "future," "likely," "strategy," "foresee," "may," "guidance," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "should," "will" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe the Company's objectives, plans or goals are, or may be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations discussed in this press release include, among others, the cost of production and sales potential of the planned drug treatments announced in this press release; the Company's dependence on revenues from the sale of COVID-19 test kits; the Company's limited cash and history of losses; the Company's ability to achieve profitability; the Company's ability to raise additional capital to continue the Company's product development; the ability to accurately predict the future operating results of the Company; the ability to advance Ainos' current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates the Company develops; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of Ainos product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of the Company's current and future product candidates, which could result in increased costs to the Company, delay or limit the ability to generate revenue and adversely affect the business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects of the Company; intense competition and rapidly advancing technology in the Company's industry that may outpace its technology; customer demand for the products and services the Company develops; the impact of competitive or alternative products, technologies and pricing; disruption in research and development facilities; lawsuits and other claims by third parties or investigations by various regulatory agencies governing the Company's operations; potential cybersecurity attacks; increased requirements and costs related to cybersecurity; the Company's ability to realize the benefits of third party licensing agreements; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for Ainos product candidates; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs; and the Company's success in managing the growth. A more complete description of these risk factors and others is included in the "Risk Factors" section of Ainos' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, many of which risks are beyond the Company's control. In addition to the risks described above and in the Company's Form 10-K, other unknown or unpredictable factors also could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations discussed in this press release.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. Ainos undertakes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or changes to the future results over time or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

ICR, LLC

Robin Yang

Tel: +1 646-224-6971

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/759765/Ainos-Launches-New-VELDONA-Pet-Lohas-and-Soothing-Health-Supplements-Catalyzing-Its-Drive-to-20M-Sales-Target



