PR Newswire

Spirit's daily, nonstop service to Dallas-Fort Worth, Las Vegas, and San Diego launches today with a

Double Free Spirit loyalty points promotion for San José Guests

Spirit Images & Logos Available HERE

MIRAMAR, Fla., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Golden State is shining brighter today as Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) launches its new, nonstop service from its seventh California airport, San José Mineta International Airport (SJC). The launch introduces affordable travel options for San José travelers, including two daily flights to Las Vegas (LAS) and daily flights to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) and San Diego (SAN). It also provides an easy gateway for visitors to fly to the Southern Bay Area.

In celebration of the service launch, Spirit's new SJC Guests can sign up for the Free Spirit® loyalty program and enjoy the limited-time Double Points promotion for travel to/from SJC. To qualify, members must book by July 7, 2023 at 11:59PM ET and travel by September 30, 2023.* Free Spirit® costs nothing to join and offers the fastest way to earn rewards and status.

"We can't wait to welcome our Silicon Valley Guests onboard one of the youngest fleets in the industry and fly them to these three great destinations, as well as give back to the community through the Spirit Charitable Foundation," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. "San José has so much to offer travelers and our affordable fares will make it easier for our Guests to discover the Bay Area."

Spirit Airlines Routes at SJC Destination: Flights Available: Launch Date: Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Daily June 7, 2023 Las Vegas (LAS) 2x Daily June 7, 2023 San Diego (SAN) Daily June 7, 2023

"There couldn't be a better way to kick off summer than by welcoming Spirit's bright yellow planes to San José for the very first time," said John Aitken, San Jose Mineta International Airport Director. "We pride ourselves on providing the best customer experience in North America, and now with Spirit's Ultra Low Cost fares, the award-winning experience at SJC will now be available to many more travelers."

Spirit Airlines also commemorated its new service in San José by providing a $10,000 scholarship to a student at a local flight school who has aspirations of becoming a commercial airline pilot. The scholarship will help cover flight training costs at San José-based Trade Winds Aviation for a student in San Jose State University's Professional Flight Program.

Soar With Us

There is no limit to how fast and how far you can grow within Spirit. We're growing and hiring Pilots, Flight Attendants, Aviation Maintenance Technicians and other roles across the company. Visit spirit.com/careers for information.

Spirit's Elevated Guest Experience

Spirit continues its commitment to invest in the Guest, which entails a number of initiatives aimed at delivering the best value in the sky:

Spirit's Fit Fleet® is one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry with 24 brand-new planes planned for delivery in 2023, including eight new A321 neo aircraft.

More cabin enhancements with wider seats, added cushion, new headrests, and upgrades to our unique Big Front Seat®.

Fast onboard Wi-Fi that allows Guests to watch content from streaming services.

Recognition

Aviation Week Network's Air Transport World (ATW) named Spirit Airlines the Value Airline of the Year as part of the ATW 2023 Airline Industry Achievement Awards. Spirit also received the top ranking in its category in both the Port of Seattle Fly Quiet Awards and the LAX Fly Quieter Program. Additionally, Spirit was also recognized for safety with the FAA's "Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence" for the fifth consecutive year.

*To qualify for the SJC Free Spirit® Double Points promotion you must (i) be a Free Spirit® member; (ii) book travel on a Qualifying Flight Segment. A "Qualifying Flight Segment" is a trip originating from/to San Jose (SJC) on a flight operated by Spirit Airlines and must book by July 7, 2023 at 11:59PM ET and travel by September 30, 2023. Free Spirit® Double Bonus Points will be automatically added to your account for every Qualifying Flight Segment Bonus points will post to the member's account two to four weeks after the Qualifying Flight Segment. Bonus points earned through the SJC Free Spirit® Double Bonus Point promotion do not count toward Status qualification or accrue SQP's. Offer is subject to change without notice. Other restrictions and conditions may apply."

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments, refreshments and Wi-Fi — something we call À La Smarte®. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the United States. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, making it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. We are committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work through the Spirit Charitable Foundation. Come save with us at spirit.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spirits-bright-yellow-planes-are-on-their-way-to-san-jose-301845153.html

SOURCE Spirit Airlines, Inc.