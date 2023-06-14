Dr. Charlie Tian, the founder and CEO of GuruFocus, went live today to discuss new features as well as answer questions that came up during his presentation.

Kicking things off, Tian introduced some new charts that have been released in the past month, the Balance Sheet Breakdown and Cash Flow Statement Breakdown. These are similar to the Income Statement Breakdown, which was added several months ago.

In response to a question, Tian said GuruFocus is also looking into possibly adding a breakdown of debt maturity.

Using Tesla ( TSLA, Financial) and Microsoft ( MSFT, Financial) as examples, he then went on to explain how the GuruGPT feature, which was released last month, works. While it currently only covers information for S&P 500 companies, we are continuing to expand its abilities.

Tian then showed off new filters and features within the All-in-One Screener. One is the voting function, which allows users to indicate whether or not they are interested in a stock using either the thumbs up or thumbs down icons. In addition, there is now a screener filter for the price-to-estimated GF Value ratio for one, two and three-year periods.

He also answered a number of questions from users, covering topics like valuation methods, model portfolios and much more.

Watch the full stream below:

Stay tuned for all of our exciting new developments over the coming months!