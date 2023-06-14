Osisko Announces the Voting Results From Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

MONTREAL, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (the “Corporation” or “Osisko”) (OR: TSX & ) announces that, at the annual meeting of shareholders held on June 7, 2023, each of the 10 nominees listed in the management information circular filed on May 10, 2023 (the “Circular”) with regulatory authorities were elected as directors of the Corporation.

Election of Directors

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders’ meeting, with the following results:

RESOLUTION No1
Name of Nominee		Votes cast
FOR		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR		Votes
WITHHELD		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
WITHHELD
Honourable John R. Baird112,820,26581.7425,195,47918.26
Joanne Ferstman128,445,14193.079,570,6036.93
Edie Hofmeister136,956,33199.231,059,4130.77
W. Murray John122,444,59588.7215,571,14911.28
Robert Krcmarov135,563,65098.222,452,0941.78
Pierre Labbé134,554,51697.493,461,2282.51
Norman MacDonald137,677,10399.75338,6410.25
Candace MacGibbon134,646,95797.563,368,7872.44
Sean Roosen107,565,31277.9430,450,43222.06
Sandeep Singh137,457,77499.60557,9700.40

Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands, PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as independent auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix its remuneration, with the following results:

RESOLUTION No2Votes cast
FOR		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR		Votes
WITHHELD		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
WITHHELD
Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor.145,556,96499.71419,9980.29

Approval of the unallocated options under the Stock Option Plan

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the unallocated options under the Stock Option Plan, the results on this matter were as follows:

RESOLUTION No3Votes cast
FOR		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR		Votes cast
AGAINST		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
AGAINST
Ordinary Resolution to approve the unallocated options under the Stock Option Plan.130,590,36594.627,425,3795.38

Approval of the Amendment and Reconfirmation of the Shareholder Rights Plan

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to amend and reconfirm the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan, the results on this matter were as follows:

RESOLUTION No4Votes cast
FOR		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR		Votes cast
AGAINST		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
AGAINST
Ordinary Resolution to amend and reconfirm the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan.133,440,28296.684,575,4603.32

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands with respect to the adoption of an advisory resolution accepting the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation, the results on this matter were as follows:

RESOLUTION No5Votes cast
FOR		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR		Votes cast
AGAINST		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
AGAINST
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation.131,282,43095.126,733,3094.88

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is an intermediate precious metal royalty company which holds a North American focused portfolio of over 180 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, one of Canada’s largest gold mines.

Osisko’s head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.

For further information, please contact Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:

Grant Moenting
Vice President, Capital Markets
Tel: (514) 940-0670 #116
Email: [email protected]

Heather Taylor
Vice President, Sustainability & Communications
Tel: (514) 940-0670 #105
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODg1NDM0NiM1NjM2NjE2IzIwMTEwNTQ=
Osisko-Gold-Royalties-Ltd-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.