Atara+Biotherapeutics%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a leader in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Pascal Touchon, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. PDT / 7:00 p.m. EDT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investors+and+Media section of atarabio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 30 days following the live presentation.

About Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Atara is harnessing the natural power of the immune system to develop off-the-shelf cell therapies for difficult-to-treat cancers and autoimmune conditions, including multiple sclerosis, that can be rapidly delivered to patients within days. With cutting-edge science and differentiated approach, Atara is the first company in the world to receive regulatory approval of an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy. Our advanced and versatile Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) T-cell platform does not require T-cell receptor or HLA gene editing and forms the basis of a diverse portfolio of investigational therapies that target EBV, the root cause of certain diseases, in addition to next-generation AlloCAR-Ts designed for best-in-class opportunities across a broad range of non-EBV-associated liquid and solid tumors. Atara is headquartered in Southern California. For more information, visit atarabio.com and follow %40Atarabio on Twitter and LinkedIn.

