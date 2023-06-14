American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share. The dividend was declared on June 7, 2023 and is payable on July 21, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 7, 2023.

About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. Our purpose is to show the world that there’s REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong and Japan, and ships to approximately 80 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 260 international locations operated by licensees in approximately 30 countries. In 2022, AEO released its first annual Building a Better World report, which outlines two decades of ESG achievements through the company’s Planet, People and Practices initiatives. For more information, please visit www.aeo-inc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230607005784/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership