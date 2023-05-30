American Outdoor Brands Files Complaint Alleging Patent Infringement by Vista Outdoor Inc.

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

COLUMBIA, Mo., June 7, 2023

COLUMBIA, Mo., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT), an industry leading provider of products and accessories for outdoor enthusiasts, on May 30, 2023, filed a complaint against Vista Outdoor Brands ("Vista") alleging that Vista is infringing American Outdoor Brands' patent rights incorporated in the Frankford Arsenal® Intellidropper® electronic powder measure through Vista's sale of the RCBS ChargeMaster Supreme Electronic Powder Dispenser. The complaint asserts infringement of five of American Outdoor Brands' patents, was filed in Missouri federal court, and seeks injunctive relief and monetary damages.

American_Outdoor_Brands_Logo.jpg

Brian Murphy, President and CEO of American Outdoor Brands, said, "Over the years, we have developed innovative, proprietary technologies that are embodied in our Intellidropper® electronic powder measure. As a result, the performance and features of the Intellidropper® reflect our reputation for excellence, innovation, and safety. Protecting these features, and all our vital intellectual property, is imperative to our success and to ensuring our customers can be confident that when they purchase our brands, they are buying genuine American Outdoor Brands products. We intend to monitor the marketplace and take rigorous steps to defend our intellectual property where necessary."

Vista began selling its RCBS ChargeMaster Supreme Electronic Powder Dispenser without the permission or authorization of American Outdoor Brands. American Outdoor Brands developed innovative technology incorporated in its Intellidropper® electronic powder measure covered by several patents, including U.S. Patent Nos. 11,118,884, 11,473,890, 11,486,684, 11,486,685, and 11,506,472. American Outdoor Brands is seeking an order that requires Vista to withdraw infringing products from the market, compensates American Outdoor Brands, Inc. for past infringement, finds Vista's infringement to be willful, and awards American Outdoor Brands treble damages and its attorneys' fees from Vista.

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
The statements contained in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about anticipated financial outcomes and expenditures as well as other statements about our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events and our future results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, without limitation, changes in price and volume and the volatility of our common stock, unexpected or otherwise unplanned or alternative requirements with respect to the capital investments of the Company, changes in general economic, business and political conditions, and other risks detailed in the "Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information," "Risk Factors" and other sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation and do not intend to publicly update or review any of our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About American Outdoor Brands, Inc.
American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT) is an industry leading provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, outdoor cooking, shooting, and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces innovative, top quality products under its brands BOG®; BUBBA®; Caldwell®; Crimson Trace®; Frankford Arsenal®; Grilla Grills®; Hooyman®; Imperial®; LaserLyte®; Lockdown®; MEAT!; Old Timer®; Schrade®; Tipton®; Uncle Henry®; ust®; and Wheeler®. For more information about all the brands and products from American Outdoor Brands, Inc., visit www.aob.com.

Contact:
Liz Sharp, VP, Investor Relations
[email protected]
(573) 303-4620

favicon.png?sn=CG22900&sd=2023-06-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-outdoor-brands-files-complaint-alleging-patent-infringement-by-vista-outdoor-inc-301845352.html

SOURCE American Outdoor Brands, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG22900&Transmission_Id=202306071605PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG22900&DateId=20230607
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.