BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation (“Brookfield”) (: BN, TSX: BN) today announced the pricing of a public offering of $550 million principal amount of senior notes due 2033 (the “notes”), which will bear interest at a rate of 6.087% per annum.



The notes will be issued by Brookfield Capital Finance LLC, an indirect 100% owned subsidiary of Brookfield, and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Brookfield. The net proceeds from the sale of the notes will be used to fund the early redemption of senior unsecured notes due April 1, 2024 of Brookfield Finance Inc. and Brookfield Finance LLC. The offering is expected to close on or about June 14, 2023 subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The notes are being offered under Brookfield and the issuer’s existing base shelf prospectus filed in the United States and Canada. In the United States, the notes are being offered pursuant to an effective registration statement filed by Brookfield and the issuer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 2, 2022 and amended on September 16, 2022. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement relating to the offering of the notes. You may obtain these documents for free on EDGAR at www.sec.gov or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Before you invest, you should read these documents and other public filings by Brookfield for more complete information about Brookfield and this offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The notes being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority, nor has any such authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the base shelf prospectus or the prospectus supplement.

About Brookfield Corporation

Brookfield Corporation (: BN, TSX: BN) is focused on compounding capital over the long term to earn an annualized return of 15%+ for our shareholders.

Today, our capital is deployed across three businesses – Asset Management, Insurance Solutions and our Operating Businesses, generating substantial and growing free cash flows, all of which is underpinned by a conservatively capitalized balance sheet.

We employ a disciplined investment approach, leveraging our global reach and the scale and flexibility of our capital, to identify proprietary opportunities to invest on a value basis. We then utilize our deep operating expertise, based on our 100+ year history as an owner and operator of real assets, to grow cash flows and create value in each of our businesses to generate strong risk-adjusted returns across market cycles.

