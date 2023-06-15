Atkore Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that David Johnson, Vice President-Chief Financial and Accounting Officer, is scheduled to participate in a question and answer session at the 2023 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Wednesday, June 14th at 1:25 pm Central Time.

A webcast link of the live event will be available on the Investor Relations site of atkore.com (Atkore+Inc.+-+Investors+-+Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations). A replay of the webcast will be available on the same website until Monday, December 11, 2023.

To learn more about Atkore Inc. please visit the company's website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.atkore.com%2F.

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together – a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.

With a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230607005901/en/