Vision becomes reality with Kornit Apollo for high-throughput, automated digital production – driving new revenues, unmatched quality, and nearshore production models





Additional portfolio enhancements include Atlas MAX PLUS and Atlas MAX POLY, laying the foundation for faster, smarter, highly reliable, and proven apparel and sportswear decoration





Product ecosystem underscores commitment to digitally transforming fashion and textiles to on-demand, sustainable manufacturing – integrating Smart Curing, autonomous calibration, and flexible pallets sizing



MILAN, Italy, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITMA 2023 -- Kornit Digital LTD. ( KRNT) (“Kornit” or the “Company”), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand digital fashionx and textile production technologies, announced today it is showcasing the game-changing Kornit Apollo platform at ITMA 2023 – offering the ultimate in high-throughput digital production at scale.

The Company is also introducing the Kornit Atlas MAX PLUS system for decorated apparel – now incorporating smart curing, flexible pallet sizing, and autonomous calibration for the highest quality, consistency, and productivity. Witness these transformations for the first time live at ITMA Milan in Hall 7, Stand A303.

According to Johnny Shell, Principal Analyst at Keypoint Intelligence, Kornit’s expanded ecosystem comes at the right time for the market: “These technologies offer a unique way forward for businesses to potentially expand into new markets and realistically adopt short-run, made-to-order apparel. More recent advancements such as Kornit Apollo are true engines of this transformation, empowering decorators to re-think how they’ll do business. These advancements will only continue to propel digital technology to the forefront of preferred apparel decoration methods.”

Digital Production at Scale

Enabling digital production to go mainstream, Apollo allows customers to become more agile, drive revenue opportunities, shift to localized production, and ease complex workflow processes. It offers large-capacity and high-quality-driven players the opportunity to adopt digital versatility and a quick time to market – expanding beyond screen printing to achieve vertical or horizontal expansion and robust business opportunities based on current operational models.

The Apollo platform is built on field-proven and industry leading Kornit MAX technology and is the most comprehensive, streamlined single-step solution for nearshore short- and medium-run apparel decoration. Empowering customers to sidestep the hazards of complex supply chains, it also offers unmatched speed and agility in digital decoration – designed from the ground up to decorate 400 unique garments per hour. Automated loading and unloading, integrated smart curing, and inline garment type adjustment yield higher output and reduced labor for optimized profitability.

The platform helps fulfiller and brand supply chain managers gain ultimate visibility into their production – ensuring consistency and operational control across multiple systems and locations. This pairs with on-demand production strategies to continuously fulfill orders of multiple sizes, strengthen supply chains, and shorten fulfillment times. The solution fulfills the ultimate promise for brands to never run out of bestsellers and end backlogs of marked-down inventories.

“The fashion and textile industry has remained at a crossroads – aware of its limitations but lacking a clear solution for moving from wasteful, inefficient production models,” said Ronen Samuel, Chief Executive Officer at Kornit Digital. “Offering a true platform for agile, high-throughput digital production on demand, Apollo transforms what apparel producers and brands can do. It empowers them to meet the creative inspirations and ever-changing demands of a global community with capabilities to fulfill those expectations, with quality, consistency, sustainability, and the necessary profitability to scale no matter what unforeseen trends await.”

Atlas MAX PLUS and Atlas MAX POLY: Taking Transformations Further

The new Atlas MAX PLUS system takes Kornit’s proven Atlas MAX platform to the next level, bringing increased productivity of 150 garments per hour. With integrated Smart Curing, Rapid Size Shifter pallets, and autonomous calibration, the offering takes smart production capabilities a step forward introducing production flexibility, consistency, and the highest quality available.

Also on display at ITMA 2023 is the recently introduced Kornit Atlas MAX POLY, transforming professional and recreational sportswear, teamwear, and licensed gear to inject new life into apparel with unmatched design freedom leveraging Kornit’s MAX platform. The Atlas MAX POLY is the most efficient specialty system for polyester decoration, covering also blends, tri-blends, and other synthetic fabric combinations. The solution delivers colorful and vibrant prints using innovative neon inks while supplying retail-grade quality and durability.

Extensive Patent Portfolio

The Kornit technology ecosystem is led by an unmatched number of patents for its innovative processes and inks for wet-on-wet fabric and garment decoration. The Company continues to advance these innovations across applications, systems, and chemistry. Kornit owns approximately 79 issued patents within the United States and other countries, with approximately another 80 provisional or pending US and non-US patent applications.

Don’t Miss ITMA 2023 in Milan – Hall 7, Stand A303

Now is the time to experience these proven, industry-leading innovations live for first time anywhere at ITMA 2023 in Milan – Hall 7, Stand A303. Meet current Kornit customers, speak with our thought leaders, schedule a technology demo, and learn how these digital capabilities transform operations for long-term growth in real-world apparel production environments.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital ( KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionx and textile production technologies. The company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4919fa67-3bb4-4c4b-9662-a2e0228971e0