HOUSTON, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc ( WFRD) (“Weatherford” or the “Company”) announced it has been awarded a three-year contract with Aramco to deliver drilling services.

Under the contract, Weatherford will deploy its Drilling Services portfolio, which includes a suite of technology that combines world-class services, real-time information analysis, and innovative drilling tools to maximize efficiency in any environment. Deploying these service and technology offerings will add value to Aramco’s drilling operations by minimizing OPEX, reducing risks, and optimizing production.

Girish Saligram, Weatherford President and CEO, commented, “This award further showcases the value of Weatherford’s comprehensive portfolio of drilling technologies. This award presents an opportunity to continue to serve our customers’ evolving needs to meet the ever-increasing demand for the company's upstream drilling activities. We are excited to continue this long-term business relationship with Aramco.”

About Weatherford
Weatherford delivers innovative energy services that integrate proven technologies with advanced digitalization to create sustainable offerings for maximized value and return on investment. Our world-class experts partner with customers to optimize their resources and realize the full potential of their assets. Operators choose us for strategic solutions that add efficiency, flexibility, and responsibility to any energy operation. The Company operates in approximately 75 countries with a global talent network of approximately 17,900 team members representing more than 110 nationalities and 345 operating locations.

