Businesses other than computers and displays contribute 30.5% during year-to-May

TAIPEI, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for May at NT$18.08 billion, up 30.8% month-on-month (MoM), with businesses other than computers and displays contributing 29.9% of total revenues. Consolidated revenues for year-to-May reached NT$84.37 billion, with businesses other than computers and displays contributing 30.5% of total revenues.

Acer has seen its computers business pass the inflection point and is gaining momentum. Business highlights include:

Notebook business revenues in May grew 49.1% MoM

Desktop business revenues in May grew 13.5% MoM

Display business revenues in May grew 20.0% MoM

Gaming business revenues in May grew 20.4% MoM

Chromebook business revenues in May grew 112.2% MoM

Commercial business[1] revenues in May grew 15.6% MoM

New initiatives continue to gain good momentum, and the public subsidiaries have announced their May revenues. Notable performances include:

Protrade Applied Materials Corp. revenues year-to-May grew 13.0% year-on-year (YoY)

Winking Studios revenues year-to-May grew 23.8% YoY

Altos Computing revenues year-to-May grew 75.8% YoY

Acerpure Inc. revenues year-to-May grew 35.0% YoY

MPS Energy Inc. revenues year-to-May grew 22.0% YoY

Acer is seeing orders surge and its fulfillment team is working closely with supply chain partners while entering the back-to-school season.

[1] Acer's commercial products, excluding Chromebooks

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

