HanesBrands (HBI), a global leader in iconic apparel brands, today announced a new primary apparel partnership with the University of Minnesota. The 10-year strategic agreement gives HBI exclusive rights to design, manufacture and distribute high-quality, on-trend fanwear across mass and campus/local retail channels.

The expansive collections for the Golden Gophers will include men’s, women’s, unisex, youth, infant and toddler fan apparel. HBI will also create special activations and enhanced retail presentations.

HBI is the world’s largest supplier of collegiate fan apparel and has world-class, in-house design expertise and manufacturing proficiency. The company is committed to sustainable, transparent manufacturing and has been recognized as one of the World%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Ethical+Companies¹.

“As one of the ten largest U.S. universities and an original member of the Big Ten Conference, the University of Minnesota has made its mark on the Midwest and across the world, with dedicated alums and a strong fanbase that revolves around both sports prowess and academic leadership,” said John Fryer, President of Licensed Sports Apparel for Hanesbrands. “We’re proud to enter this long-term partnership to create dynamic, responsibly made apparel that Golden Gopher fans will love.”

Minnesota joins the University of Michigan, Clemson, Auburn, University of Southern California, University of Texas, The Ohio State University, and other elite schools with exclusive HBI mass retail partnerships. In addition, more than a dozen leading universities have primary apparel partnerships with HBI, including the University of Texas, the University of Cincinnati, The Ohio State University and the University of Georgia.

Along with the Champion and Hanes brands, the eco-forward Alternative Apparel and ComfortWash® brands are also included in the company’s collegiate apparel program. Alternative Apparel is known for its soft, stylish and sustainable products, and the ComfortWash collection features vintage-washed tees and sweats made with U.S. grown cotton.

The new partnership with HanesBrands follows a detailed analysis of the university’s trademark licensing program and a competitive proposal process completed in conjunction with the university’s exclusive licensing agent, CLC.

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality and value. Among the company’s iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States; Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel; and Bonds, which is setting new standards for design and sustainability. HBI employs 51,000 associates in 32 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The company, a longtime leader in sustainability, launched aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its #FullPotential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.

CLC is the nation’s leading collegiate trademark licensing company with a mission to elevate college brands through insight and innovation. The company is uniquely positioned to deliver consumer connections and brand visibility for institutions through data-based, customized solutions that include impactful licensed merchandise strategies and innovative marketing platforms to navigate the ever-evolving consumer and retail marketplace. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, CLC is guided by values to serve others, build trust, lead well, innovate often, and be passionate. Founded in 1981, CLC is a part of LEARFIELD, the leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics.

¹ HanesBrands Inc. has been recognized as one of the 2022+World%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Ethical+Companies for the second year in a row by Ethisphere, an industry leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

