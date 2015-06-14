NEWPARK RESOURCES ANNOUNCES JUNE 2023 INVESTOR CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 8, 2023

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) announced today that its senior management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Sidoti Small Cap Conference (June 14-15) – Senior management will present on June 14th at 2:30 pm Eastern. The link to the live Sidoti presentation will be available at: https://investor.newpark.com/events/event-details/sidoti-small-cap-conference

JP Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference – New York (June 21)

The Company's investor presentation is available on the Newpark website at: https://investor.newpark.com/financial-information

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a geographically diversified supplier providing environmentally-sensitive products, as well as specialty rentals and services to a variety of industries, including oil and gas exploration, electrical transmission & distribution, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries. For more information, visit our website at newpark.com.

Contacts:

Gregg Piontek


Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer


Newpark Resources, Inc.


[email protected]


281-362-6800

