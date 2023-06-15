Rubicon+Technologies%2C+Inc. (“Rubicon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBT), a leading digital marketplace for waste and recycling and provider of innovative software-based products for businesses and governments worldwide, today announced the completion of its final key strategic finance goal, as previously discussed on the Company’s earnings calls since the fourth quarter of 2022. The new $75 million term loan and revolving credit line of up to $90 million were secured through Avenue Sustainable Solutions and MidCap Financial, respectively, and provide significantly enhanced liquidity to the Company. Rubicon is confident that it has secured the required financing to take the Company through profitability and beyond, and remains on track to achieve its overarching goals of being profitable by the end of this year and generating positive Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023, as well as for the full year 2024.

Rubicon’s focus since the fourth quarter of 2022 has been to improve its liquidity position and accelerate its progress to profitability through a number of initiatives designed to improve margins, reduce operating costs, and increase the Company’s financial strength and flexibility.

“We are excited to announce that we have achieved our final key strategic finance goal for 2023,” said Kevin Schubert, CFO of Rubicon. “By securing this financing, we have strengthened our financial position and can now focus solely on the core operations of our business and chart our next phase of growth. I would like to thank all our financial partners for their trust in and support of the Company and I look forward to an exciting future for Rubicon.”

"Avenue Capital Group is pleased to make this investment as we believe Rubicon is poised to be a leader in the next generation of the circular economy," said John Larkin, Head of Impact Investments and Co-manager of the Avenue Sustainable Solutions Fund. "There are few companies in the waste space with such advanced and differentiated technology. We are excited to back Rubicon’s ability to service the growing corporate demand for improvements in recycling and landfill diversion and their vision for the future of waste."

About Rubicon

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RBT) is a digital marketplace for waste and recycling, and provider of innovative software-based products for businesses and governments worldwide. Striving to create a new industry standard by using technology to drive environmental innovation, the Company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste. It helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. To learn more, visit rubicon.com.

About Avenue Sustainable Solutions, L.P.

The Avenue Sustainable Solutions Fund, L.P. seeks to provide creative financing solutions to high-growth companies that can demonstrate a measurable, positive environmental outcome alongside competitive financial returns. For additional information on Avenue Capital Group, which is a global investment firm with assets estimated to be approximately $12.5 billion as of April 30, 2023, please visit %3Cb%3Ewww.avenuecapital.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

About MidCap Financial

MidCap Financial is a middle-market focused, specialty finance firm that provides senior debt solutions to companies across all industries. As of March 31, 2023, MidCap Financial provides administrative or other services for over $46 billion of commitments*. MidCap Financial is managed by Apollo Capital Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc, pursuant to an investment management agreement. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $598 billion as of March 31, 2023, in credit, private equity and real assets funds. For more information about MidCap Financial, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.midcapfinancial.com. For more information about Apollo, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.apollo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230608005207/en/