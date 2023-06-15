SAN DIEGO, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , ( BEEM , BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media, today announced it was named the winner of the Stevie® Award, Gold level Company of the Year in the Energy sector in the 21st Annual American Business Awards®.



More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Beam Global was awarded Gold Company of the Year in the Energy category for producing the EV ARC™ off-grid solar-powered charging infrastructure solutions and the company’s patented battery storage solutions which provide superior safety. Beam Global’s focus on clean technology innovations in the electrification of transportation is a foundational force driving its mission to Lead the World to Clean Mobility.

The off-grid solar-powered EV ARC™ system generates and stores its own electricity and delivers that energy to up to 6 EV chargers simultaneously so individuals, businesses and governments can Drive on Sunshine. These systems are rapidly deployed turnkey charging solutions that require no construction, no electrical work and no utility connection. Immune to grid outages, the on-board battery storage enables drivers to charge during the night, inclement weather and climate related disasters. The Emergency Power Panel can also provide vital electricity to first responders during disasters and outages.

Beam Global’s world-class battery engineering team, patented technology and advanced U.S. manufacturing facilities deliver best-in-class energy storage products.

“Beam Global’s sustainable EV charging systems are changing the national debate on how to deploy robust, secure and 100% renewably powered infrastructure for an all-electric future. We join others in the mission to have 25% of the US EV charging infrastructure powered by locally generated, stored and delivered renewable energy to help work toward the zero-emissions future,” said CEO of Beam Global Desmond Wheatley. “Congratulations Beam Team on winning this recognition for your dedication to develop and deploy sustainable products and technologies for the electrification of transportation and energy resiliency, and for making progress every day in our mission to Lead the World to Clean Mobility.”

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. More information about EV ARC™ solar off-grid charging solutions can be found at BeamForAll.com.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology leader providing innovative, sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. Core platforms include Beam EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® sustainable EV charging systems, Beam AllCell™ high-performance energy storage solutions, energy resiliency and disaster preparedness products and a deep patent library.

Beam EV ARC™ EV charging infrastructure systems support any quality brand EV charging service equipment, and Beam AllCell™ battery solutions power micro-mobility, terrestrial EVs, aviation, maritime and recreational vehicles as well as stationery and energy-security platforms.

Beam develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego and Chicago, the company produces Made-in-America products with the mission to Lead the World to Clean Mobility. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements about the Company’s belief about its future profitability. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

