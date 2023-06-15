Today, SoFi+at+Work – the leading holistic, financial well-being, and education assistance benefits partner to more than 1,000 organizations – announced the launch of a new Student+Loan+Verification (SLV) service. SoFi, the digital personal finance company and all-in-one app, announces this new addition to its portfolio of employer financial well-being benefit solutions in response to Congress' approval of the Securing+a+Strong+Retirement+Act (SECURE 2.0). SECURE 2.0 includes an important change to retirement law that allows employers to match employees’ student loan payments with contributions toward retirement plans as part of an existing benefits program. For organizations looking to make the most of this policy change, SLV simplifies the process of linking matching employer retirement contributions to employee student loan repayments.

SLV helps the workforce make the most of retirement plans through 401(k) or 403(b) contributions, while still paying down student loan debt. As the cost of education has skyrocketed, student loan debt has more+than+doubled over the last 20 years, its impact on retirement savings has grown, too. A 2019 study from MIT found 84 percent of adults who carry student loan debt say it has impacted the amount they’re able to save for retirement. When it came to those who hadn’t saved for retirement at all, more than one in four respondents said it was because they had to put their money toward paying off student loans.

”At SoFi, we’re dedicated to helping people get their money right, and SECURE 2.0 and the provision that makes it easier for companies to support all employees’ financial well-being is a great example of that,” said Barrett Scruggs, Vice President, Business Lead, SoFi at Work. “Our Student Loan Verification service makes it easy for companies to put this emerging, yet highly impactful benefit into action for a more inclusive future.”

SoFi at Work partners with leading financial groups and record keepers to administer Student Loan Verification. The service provides a low-cost way to verify eligible student loan payments and deliver contributions for retirement matching – all employers need to do is determine employee eligibility based on student loan debt balances. From there, SoFi at Work handles the rest, including plan design, data security, and reporting.

SLV is part of a holistic financial well-being platform from SoFi at Work. The SoFi+at+Work+Dashboard includes a variety of tools for employees including a debt navigator, refinancing options, financial education resources, and more. This comprehensive solution allows employers to meet the evolving needs of their diverse workforce.

To learn more about this new offering, visit www.sofi.com%2Fsofi-at-work-slv%2F.

About SoFi

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a member-centric, one-stop shop for digital financial services on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. The company’s full suite of financial products and services helps its more than 5.7 million SoFi members borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money better by giving them fast access to the tools they need to get their money right, all in one app. SoFi also equips members with the resources they need to get ahead – like career advisors, Credentialed Financial Planners (CFP®), exclusive experiences and events, and a thriving community – on their path to financial independence.

SoFi innovates across three business segments: Lending, Financial+Services – which includes SoFi+Checking+and+Savings, SoFi+Invest, SoFi+Credit+Card, SoFi+Protect, and SoFi+Insights – and Technology Platform, which offers the only end-to-end vertically integrated financial technology stack. SoFi Bank, N.A., an affiliate of SoFi, is a nationally chartered bank, regulated by the Federal Reserve, OCC, and FDIC. The company is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

Disclosures

Products available from SoFi on the Dashboard may vary depending on your employer preferences.

Advisory tools and services are offered through SoFi Wealth LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. 234 1st Street San Francisco, CA 94105.

SoFi Student Loan Refinance Loans, Personal Loans, Private Student Loans, and Mortgage Loans are originated through SoFi Bank, N.A., NMLS #696891 (Member FDIC), (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). The Student Debt Navigator Tool and 529 Savings and Selection Tool are provided by SoFi Wealth LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Foradditional product-specific legal and licensing information, see SoFi.com%2Flegal. 2750 E. Cottonwood Parkway #300 Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121. ©2023 Social Finance, Inc. All rights reserved. Information as of June 2023 and is subject to change. RO 2933354

SOFI-F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230608005270/en/