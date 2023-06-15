Dr. Corinne Le Goff highlights clinical progress across the Company’s pipeline, provides context on the promise of DNA as a therapeutic and a vaccine

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMUNON, Inc. ( IMNN), a clinical-stage drug-development company focused on developing non-viral DNA-mediated immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, announces that President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Corinne Le Goff presented an overview of IMUNON’s business progress and its progress to an audience of investors and biopharmaceutical professionals at the BIO 2023 International Convention underway in Boston.

Dr. Le Goff’s presentation highlighted the strength of the IMUNON leadership team and the status of the Company’s TheraPlas nucleic acid therapeutics platform and its PlaCCine nucleic acid vaccine platform. She provided context for the use of DNA in these platforms, updates on the pipeline and clinical trials including the combination trial with Avastin, and an overview of IMUNON’s financial status. Dr. Le Goff’s presentation is available here.

Importantly, Dr. Le Goff emphasized that IMUNON is making substantial progress in its mission to develop new medicines that harness the building blocks of life to work in harmony with the body’s immune system. For the PlaCCine and TheraPlas platform technologies, Dr. Le Goff described mechanisms of action and provided a closer look at the promising clinical results generated to-date. She also provided background on the use of DNA in these medicines, characterizing its performance in terms of durability, development speed, and ease of manufacturing, shipping and storing.

Separately, Dr. Le Goff reminded attendees of IMUNON’s strong cash position, stating, “IMUNON is fortunate to have the cash runway we need to complete all the programs we currently have underway.”

Members of the IMUNON management team took advantage of the BIO 2023 International Convention to hold meetings with existing and prospective investors and R&D partners. BIO describes the conference as "the world's leading gathering of biotechnology and life science leaders." The BIO 2023 convention brought together more than 18,000 delegates from over 60 countries to network, learn and collaborate on the latest trends and innovations in the industry. Attendees included representatives of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, research institutes and universities, government agencies, venture capital firms, non-profit organizations, patient advocacy groups, investment analysts and journalists.

About IMUNON

IMUNON is a fully integrated, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments that harness the body’s natural mechanisms to generate safe, effective and durable responses across a broad array of human diseases, constituting a differentiating approach from conventional therapies.

IMUNON has two platform technologies: the TheraPlas modality for the development of immunotherapies and other anti-cancer nucleic acid-based therapies, and the PlaCCine modality for the development of nucleic acid vaccines for infectious diseases and cancer. The Company’s lead clinical program, IMNN-001, is a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of advanced ovarian cancer currently in Phase 2 development. IMNN-001 works by instructing the body to produce safe and durable levels of powerful cancer-fighting molecules, such as interleukin-12 and interferon gamma, at the tumor site. Additionally, the Company is conducting preclinical proof-of-concept studies on a nucleic acid vaccine candidate targeting the SARS-CoV-2 virus to validate its PlaCCine platform. IMUNON’s platform technologies are based on the delivery of nucleic acids with novel synthetic delivery systems that are independent of viral vectors or devices. IMUNON will continue to leverage these platforms and to advance the technological frontier of nucleic acid-based products to better serve patients with difficult-to-treat conditions. For more information on IMUNON, visit www.imunon.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

