Nitches Unveils Bottle Design Selection for Tover Republic Whiskey and Confirms Production Deposits

June 8, 2023
LAS VEGAS, June 8, 2023

LAS VEGAS, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitches (OTC: NICH), is thrilled to announce the selection of the stunning bottle design for Tover Republic Whiskey. Additionally, Nitches proudly confirms that the necessary production deposits have been paid, ensuring the imminent creation of this exceptional whiskey blend. With the final pieces falling into place, the highly anticipated launch of Tover Republic Whiskey is set to captivate whiskey enthusiasts in the coming months.

After an extensive and meticulous design process, Nitches is delighted to unveil the chosen bottle design for Tover Republic Whiskey. The selected design harmoniously blends timeless elegance with a modern twist, representing the spirit's essence and the rich heritage it embodies. Crafted with precision and artistry, the bottle exudes sophistication and reflects the superior quality of the whiskey it will contain.

Furthermore, Nitches is pleased to confirm that the necessary production deposits for Tover Republic Whiskey have been paid, ensuring the commencement of the production phase. Nitches' unwavering commitment to excellence and dedication to craftsmanship will shine through in every bottle of Tover Republic Whiskey, creating an extraordinary sensory experience for whiskey aficionados worldwide.

"We are absolutely thrilled to unveil the bottle design for Tover Republic Whiskey, which perfectly encapsulates the spirit of our brand," said John Morgan, CEO at Nitches. "The painstaking attention to detail in both the bottle design and the whiskey blend itself reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering an exceptional product that whiskey enthusiasts can truly savor and appreciate."

The upcoming launch of Tover Republic Whiskey marks an exciting milestone for Nitches, as they prepare to share their latest masterpiece with the world. The culmination of expert craftsmanship, time-honored traditions, and impeccable taste, Tover Republic Whiskey promises to redefine the whiskey experience for connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike.

Keep an eye out for more updates and announcements regarding the official launch of Tover Republic Whiskey in the coming months. Nitches invites all whiskey lovers to embark on this remarkable journey and indulge in the extraordinary flavors and sensory delights that are coming soon.

To see the bottle and other information please follow the official Nitches twitter handle twitter.com/NitchesCorp

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Nitches to accomplish its stated plan of business. Nitches believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and there forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. Considering the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Nitches or any other person.

favicon.png?sn=CG23283&sd=2023-06-08 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nitches-unveils-bottle-design-selection-for-tover-republic-whiskey-and-confirms-production-deposits-301845891.html

SOURCE Nitches

