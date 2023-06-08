PR Newswire

Company climbs to number 29 on annual list

HERNDON, Va., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that ePlus has secured the 29th spot on CRN's 2023 Solution Provider 500 list.

For the Solution Provider 500 list, CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and services. This year's list of companies represents combined revenue of more than $475.9 billion, and the honorees are among the top influencers impacting today's IT industry and the global technology supply chain.

ePlus delivers transformative solutions that enable its more than 4,300 customers to realize their technology goals and progress on their long-term IT strategies. With expertise across Data Center, Cloud, Security, Networking, Collaboration and AI, as well as a robust set of professional, managed, consultative and other services, the ePlus portfolio offers the latest solutions to organizations looking to modernize, create efficiencies, enhance security and more.

"ePlus is a customer-first, services-led, results-driven and trusted industry leader that helps organizations secure, modernize, optimize, and scale their IT in many ways," said Mark Marron, CEO and president of ePlus. "We have built robust technical capabilities, with more than 5,000 certifications and accreditations, and a relentless commitment to delivering innovative and creative technology solutions to the customers we serve. We're pleased to once again be recognized on the Solution Provider 500 list and look forward to continuing to help our customers succeed."

"It's a distinct honor to recognize CRN's 2023 Solution Provider 500. These are today's top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making this list the go-to resource for creating strategic partnerships among technology vendors and today's top-performing IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "My heartfelt congratulations go out to each of these companies for the significant impact they make on the continued growth and success of the IT channel."

CRN's 2023 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.CRN.com/SP500, and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a broad range of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,700 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia–Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about management's view of ePlus' future expectations, plans and prospects that are not historical facts and may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties. Certain risks and uncertainties that may affect such "forward-looking statements" are detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading "Risk Factors". All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus expressly disclaims any duty or obligation to update this information, except as may be required by law.

