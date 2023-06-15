Capri Holdings ( NYSE:CPRI, Financial), a global fashion luxury group, today announced a new 3-year partnership with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) to accelerate the adoption of voluntary regenerative management and conservation practices in the United States, a key leather-sourcing region within the company’s supply chain. The initiative is expected to generate $3 million in on-the-ground conservation impact through $1.5 million in funding from Capri Holdings and matching contributions through NFWF. This first-of-its-kind partnership between NFWF and the fashion industry seeks to improve 150,000 acres of U.S. grasslands by working with private landowners and local partners to drive a more sustainable future for the leather industry, while helping to meet the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitments.

Through this partnership, Capri and NFWF will work to restore the health of critical grazing lands in the Northern Great Plains, Southern Great Plains and Rocky Mountain Rangelands. The goal of the partnership is to advance regenerative agriculture practices by improving the resiliency of ranching communities, while sequestering greenhouse gas emissions and restoring critical habitat for wildlife.

“Last year, we developed a comprehensive strategy to ensure that we go further, faster in lowering the impact of the leather used to craft our luxury accessories and footwear,” said John D. Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Capri Holdings. “Our partnership with NFWF represents an extraordinary opportunity to tackle climate change and improve grasslands through a first-of-its-kind partnership between fashion and the nation’s largest private conservation fund. We are proud to partner with NFWF to accelerate regenerative agriculture practices, improve biodiversity and drive positive environmental and social impacts in the leather supply chain.”

About Capri Holdings

Capri Holdings is a global fashion luxury group consisting of iconic, founder-led brands Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors. Our commitment to glamorous style and craftsmanship is at the heart of each of our luxury brands. We have built our reputation on designing exceptional, innovative products that cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories. Our strength lies in the unique DNA and heritage of each of our brands, the diversity and passion of our people and our dedication to the clients and communities we serve. Capri Holdings is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.

For more information on Capri’s CSR program, visit CapriHoldings.com/CSR.

