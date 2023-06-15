Boxlight+Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, classroom audio, campus communication, and services today announces that it is the recipient of the Best Technology Solution for Student Safety award in the 5th Annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading global educational technology market intelligence organization. In 2021, Boxlight was recognized with the Classroom Technology Innovation of the Year award as well as being named Overall EdTech Company of the Year in 2022.

The 2023 EdTech Breakthrough Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of FrontRow by Boxlight’s Attention! – an integration solution that combines FrontRow Conductor™ campus-wide bells, paging, intercom, and emergency communication platform with Boxlight’s CleverLive cloud management platform and Boxlight’s MimioPro 4 or Clevertouch® IMPACT Max interactive displays for a comprehensive audio-visual messaging and alerting system. Combined audio and visual communication solution like Attention! enables supplementary information to be broadcasted via display and ensures increased accessibility to critical message. For example, detailed guidance for an emergency weather alert can be displayed alongside an audible alert.

“We are proud to receive another EdTech Breakthrough Award this year. We are aiming to improve communication and engagement, and to help enhance outcomes by developing the solutions our customers need. Safety starts with clear and effective communication, and we believe that technology can help improve communication and build safer schools,” said Michael Pope, Chairman and CEO of Boxlight. “Not only does Attention! save administrators time and energy, especially when information needs to be disseminated quickly and accurately, but the solution allows for critical audio and visual communications with the push-of-a-button. Even common classroom distractions including phones, headphones and noisy hallways can be overcome with this user-friendly technology.”

Attention! can also be used to broadcast positive, upbuilding messages regularly. As teachers and students step on campus, they can read motivational quotes, view pictures of school events, or listen to calming music. The Attention! system is adaptable to many use cases to support school initiatives in addition to a school’s emergency communication plan.

“With more districts and schools concerned about increasing staff and student safety, being able to communicate with everyone on campus is an essential need. Effective campus communication is critical and also works to reduce stress as safety includes both physical and mental well-being. The school community should be both nurtured and benefit from a boost in well-being in addition to physical safety,” said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “By providing districts and schools with a comprehensive solution to enhance school safety, the Attention! solution sets itself apart in the crowded EdTech industry. The Attention! solution gives schools more power to support physical and emotional well-being, keep a situation under control, and communicate quickly and clearly. Congratulations to Boxlight, once again this year, for a well-deserved EdTech Breakthrough Award.”

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Remote Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,400 nominations from over 16 different countries throughout the world.

For more information about the Attention! school safety solution, go to www.boxlight.com.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and campus audio, and services under its award-winning brands Mimio®, Clevertouch® Technologies, FrontRow, and EOS Education. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, digital signage, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.boxlight.com%2C https%3A%2F%2Fwww.clevertouch.com, and https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gofrontrow.com%2F.

