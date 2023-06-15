Marriott Vacations Worldwide Certified as a Most Loved Workplace and Ranked a Best Company to Work For by U.S. News & World Report

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE: VAC), a leader in leisure travel with a portfolio of trusted, globally-recognized travel brands, is proud to announce it has been certified as a Most Loved Workplace® backed by Best Practice Institute for the second year in a row and recognized by U.S. News & World Report among its inaugural 200 Best Companies to Work For.

The Most+Loved+Workplace%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E certification is given to companies where associates are the happiest and most satisfied at work, and less than 40% of applicants earn the certification, making this even more significant for the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide became certified based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index™, which surveyed employees on various elements around employee satisfaction and sentiment, including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging they feel inside the company.

“It’s an honor to receive this recognition for the second year in a row,” said Marriott Vacations Worldwide President and Chief Executive Officer John Geller. “Our associates are the heart of our success, and we strive to create an engaging and exciting work environment where each team member feels seen, valued, and respected.”

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Named Among Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report

In addition to the Most Loved Workplace recognition, U.S. News & World Report has named Marriott Vacations Worldwide among its inaugural 200 Best+Companies+to+Work+For.

The inaugural list evaluated companies based on how well they meet workers’ expectations, with measures including quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.

According to the results, Marriott Vacations Worldwide scored highest in stability, professional development, and belongingness. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has more than 21,000 associates globally. To learn more about working at Marriott Vacations Worldwide, visit Marriott+Vacations+Worldwide+Careers.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products, and services. The Company has over 120 vacation ownership resorts and approximately 700,000 owner families in a diverse portfolio that includes some of the most iconic vacation ownership brands. The Company also operates exchange networks and membership programs comprised of more than 3,200 affiliated resorts in over 90 countries and territories, and provides management services to other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the Company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

