The Queer Eye Home Collection Reaffirms Pride Month Partnership with The Ali Forney Center in Support of LGBTQ+ At-Risk Youth

53 minutes ago
MONTREAL, June 8, 2023

Queer Eye, together with manufacturing partner Dorel Home, is pledging a percentage of June furniture sales to help combat homelessness in the LGBTQ+ community

MONTREAL, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Dorel Home's Queer Eye Home Collection proudly announces another year of partnership with The Ali Forney Center (AFC) in commemoration of Pride Month.

For the second year in a row, Queer Eye, together with its manufacturing partner, Dorel Home, will donate a percentage of June furniture sales to AFC with the goal of supporting LGBTQ+ homeless youth and creating safe and inclusive shelter spaces where everyone can belong.

Recognized as the country's largest agency dedicated to LGBTQ+ homeless youth, AFC runs a 24-hour drop-in center and operates transitional housing across 15 locations in New York City. The organization helps over 2,000 people annually and distributes more than 70,000 meals every year along with essential medical care and mental health services. Founded in 2002, AFC is focused on protecting LGBTQ+ at-risk youth from the harms of homelessness and empowering them with the tools needed to live independent lives.

"Pride Month is a time for celebration but it's also a time to reflect on those in the community who are experiencing distress, persecution and hardship," said Nicole Jefferson, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer at Dorel Home. "We're proud to once again partner with The Ali Forney Center and to reaffirm our support for this crucial organization. We remain inspired by the grassroots efforts of AFC and are humbled by the chance to support its mission."

"We want to thank Queer Eye and Dorel Home for another year of solidarity in support of LGBTQ+ homeless youth," said Paul Clark, Director of Corporate & Community Engagement at The Ali Forney Center. "It's vital that our young people have a compassionate place to turn when they can't go home, and this donation will help ensure our clients have access to the housing, meals, medical care and mental health resources they need. Thank you from the bottom of our heart for your unwavering support."

Born out of a mission to create beautiful spaces for self-expression, the Queer Eye (QE) brand offers a range of modern and multi-functional furniture for every room in the home. Essential pieces like the Wimberly 2-Door Accent Cabinet and the Oxford Upholstered Twin Daybed and Twin Trundle are Fab-Five approved and designed to contemporize any living space without breaking the bank! Available exclusively at Walmart.com, the Queer Eye Home Collection is your one-stop shop for fierce furnishings you'll love coming home to.

Connect with Queer Eye Home Collection on @queereye, @dorelhome, & @walmart and don't forget to watch Season 7 of Queer Eye streaming NOW on Netflix!

ABOUT DOREL INDUSTRIES

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating two distinct businesses in juvenile products and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation, and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Safety 1st and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as BebeConfort, Cosco, Mother's Choice and Infanti. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$1.6 billion and employs approximately 4,000 people in facilities located in twenty-two countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.dorelhome.com.

ABOUT ALI FORNEY CENTER

The Ali Forney Center mission is to protect LGBTQ+ youth from the harms of homelessness and empower them with the tools needed to live independently. In 2002, Carl Siciliano founded the Ali Forney Center (AFC) in memory of, and after, a gender-nonconforming youth who was tragically murdered in 1997. The organization has grown to become the largest agency dedicated to LGBTQ+ homeless youths in the country—assisting 2,000 youth per year through a 24-hour Drop-In Center which provides over 70,000 meals annually, medical and mental health services through an on-site clinic, and a scattered site housing program.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-queer-eye-home-collection-reaffirms-pride-month-partnership-with-the-ali-forney-center-in-support-of-lgbtq-at-risk-youth-301845665.html

